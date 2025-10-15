Piastri Eyeing Exit: “They’re Already Exploring Options at Ferrari”

Tensions at McLaren have reached boiling point following the Singapore Grand Prix, where teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made contact during the race. The incident left Piastri furious and reignited speculation about his long-term future with the team. According to former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, the Australian’s camp is already exploring possible alternatives — including a potential move to Ferrari.

Trouble in Singapore

The drama began at the start of the race when Norris clipped the rear wheel of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Forced to take evasive action, he then collided with Piastri, causing the Australian to lose positions and valuable time. Piastri immediately demanded that McLaren intervene, but the team refused to issue team orders. After the race, while McLaren celebrated securing the Constructors’ title, Piastri cut a dejected figure, visibly frustrated as he left the paddock.

“Piastri is hysterical”

In the days following the race, rumors swirled that Piastri’s relationship with the team had soured. Speaking on his AS Colombia podcast, Montoya weighed in on the growing speculation. “There are rumors that Piastri is becoming hysterical and that they’re already exploring options at Ferrari,” he said. “People say a lot of things, but I’m sure this is meant to put pressure on McLaren. Every team has its favorites, and the one who’s been there the longest — that’s Lando.”

Mounting frustration

Montoya added that Piastri’s frustration was easy to read after the race. He also pointed to Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, who knows from experience how tricky intra-team dynamics can be. “He was definitely angry about what happened,” Montoya said. “And Webber needs to be careful not to pour fuel on the fire. You can’t just walk away because things aren’t going your way.”

With the next round of the championship taking place in Austin, the tension at McLaren shows no sign of easing. Piastri still leads Norris and Max Verstappen in the standings, but with emotions running high and rumors of a Ferrari approach gaining traction, his focus will be tested more than ever.