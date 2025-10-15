user icon
Piastri Eyeing Exit: “They’re Already Exploring Options at Ferrari”

Piastri Eyeing Exit: "They're Already Exploring Options at Ferrari"
  Published on 15 Oct 2025 09:38
  By: Bob Plaizier

Tensions at McLaren have reached boiling point following the Singapore Grand Prix, where teammates Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris made contact during the race. The incident left Piastri furious and reignited speculation about his long-term future with the team. According to former Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya, the Australian’s camp is already exploring possible alternatives — including a potential move to Ferrari

Trouble in Singapore 

The drama began at the start of the race when Norris clipped the rear wheel of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull. Forced to take evasive action, he then collided with Piastri, causing the Australian to lose positions and valuable time. Piastri immediately demanded that McLaren intervene, but the team refused to issue team orders. After the race, while McLaren celebrated securing the Constructors’ title, Piastri cut a dejected figure, visibly frustrated as he left the paddock. 

“Piastri is hysterical” 

In the days following the race, rumors swirled that Piastri’s relationship with the team had soured. Speaking on his AS Colombia podcast, Montoya weighed in on the growing speculation. “There are rumors that Piastri is becoming hysterical and that they’re already exploring options at Ferrari,” he said. “People say a lot of things, but I’m sure this is meant to put pressure on McLaren. Every team has its favorites, and the one who’s been there the longest — that’s Lando.” 

Mounting frustration 

Montoya added that Piastri’s frustration was easy to read after the race. He also pointed to Piastri’s manager, Mark Webber, who knows from experience how tricky intra-team dynamics can be. “He was definitely angry about what happened,” Montoya said. “And Webber needs to be careful not to pour fuel on the fire. You can’t just walk away because things aren’t going your way.” 

With the next round of the championship taking place in Austin, the tension at McLaren shows no sign of easing. Piastri still leads Norris and Max Verstappen in the standings, but with emotions running high and rumors of a Ferrari approach gaining traction, his focus will be tested more than ever.

 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
