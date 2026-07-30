McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has apologised after Oscar Piastri's furious reaction to contact with lapped driver Carlos Sainz during last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. Piastri was fighting for the lead when Sainz, who had not been properly warned by failing FIA blue flag systems, made contact with the Australian. The incident underscored how backmarker management can decide races at the front, particularly when the technology designed to prevent such clashes malfunctions.

Backmarkers caused significant disruption throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix after FIA systems failed to properly inform drivers about blue flags. The most serious flashpoint came when Sainz, driving for Williams, appeared unaware that Piastri was directly behind him in a fight for the race lead. Contact followed, prompting a livid radio message from Piastri and a time penalty for Sainz.

Piastri's anger did not subside after the chequered flag. His post-race comments were scathing, though Stella moved quickly to defuse the situation when speaking to international media. "I had understood that the warning panels for the blue flags were not working properly," Stella said. "So it was even more difficult than normal for the backmarkers to understand what was unfolding in their mirrors."

Stella defends Sainz conduct

Stella made clear McLaren held no ill will toward Sainz, whom he described as an honest and correct driver. "Carlos is a very honest, correct driver," Stella said. "I am certain it was not intentional, but it was frustrating for Oscar." The team principal's remarks reflected a recognition that driver error, rather than malice, had caused the incident, particularly given the systems failure that left Sainz blind to the situation developing behind him.

Piastri's frustration deemed understandable

Stella also defended Piastri's emotional response, framing it as a natural reaction to losing track position through no fault of his own. "It is very understandable that when you are fighting for the lead for half the race, and then you lose the leading position due to an incident with a backmarker, you might have a moment where in your anger you say something," Stella said. The Australian had been in contention for what would have been a breakthrough victory, making the collision all the more painful.

Piastri's race ended in retirement due to gearbox problems, compounding his disappointment. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris went on to win, securing the team's first victory of the season. The contrast between the two McLaren outcomes illustrated how fine the margins are at the front, where a single piece of contact with a backmarker can unravel an afternoon. Stella's apology appeared aimed at acknowledging Piastri's frustration while also managing the public narrative around an incident that, in the end, was shaped more by technical failure than deliberate obstruction.