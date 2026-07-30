user icon
icon

Why McLaren's Stella said sorry after Piastri's Sainz clash

<< Return to the news list
Why McLaren's Stella said sorry after Piastri's Sainz clash

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has apologised after Oscar Piastri's furious reaction to contact with lapped driver Carlos Sainz during last weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix. Piastri was fighting for the lead when Sainz, who had not been properly warned by failing FIA blue flag systems, made contact with the Australian. The incident underscored how backmarker management can decide races at the front, particularly when the technology designed to prevent such clashes malfunctions.

Backmarkers caused significant disruption throughout the Hungarian Grand Prix after FIA systems failed to properly inform drivers about blue flags. The most serious flashpoint came when Sainz, driving for Williams, appeared unaware that Piastri was directly behind him in a fight for the race lead. Contact followed, prompting a livid radio message from Piastri and a time penalty for Sainz.

More about McLaren Could Verstappen to Mercedes trigger Russell's McLaren move?

Could Verstappen to Mercedes trigger Russell's McLaren move?

Jul 30
 Norris's bold claim after Hungary win reveals champion mindset

Norris's bold claim after Hungary win reveals champion mindset

Jul 27

Piastri's anger did not subside after the chequered flag. His post-race comments were scathing, though Stella moved quickly to defuse the situation when speaking to international media. "I had understood that the warning panels for the blue flags were not working properly," Stella said. "So it was even more difficult than normal for the backmarkers to understand what was unfolding in their mirrors."

Stella defends Sainz conduct

Stella made clear McLaren held no ill will toward Sainz, whom he described as an honest and correct driver. "Carlos is a very honest, correct driver," Stella said. "I am certain it was not intentional, but it was frustrating for Oscar." The team principal's remarks reflected a recognition that driver error, rather than malice, had caused the incident, particularly given the systems failure that left Sainz blind to the situation developing behind him.

Piastri's frustration deemed understandable

Stella also defended Piastri's emotional response, framing it as a natural reaction to losing track position through no fault of his own. "It is very understandable that when you are fighting for the lead for half the race, and then you lose the leading position due to an incident with a backmarker, you might have a moment where in your anger you say something," Stella said. The Australian had been in contention for what would have been a breakthrough victory, making the collision all the more painful.

Piastri's race ended in retirement due to gearbox problems, compounding his disappointment. His McLaren teammate Lando Norris went on to win, securing the team's first victory of the season. The contrast between the two McLaren outcomes illustrated how fine the margins are at the front, where a single piece of contact with a backmarker can unravel an afternoon. Stella's apology appeared aimed at acknowledging Piastri's frustration while also managing the public narrative around an incident that, in the end, was shaped more by technical failure than deliberate obstruction.

F1 News Oscar Piastri Andrea Stella McLaren

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
379
2
Ferrari
307
3
McLaren
220
4
Red Bull Racing
177
5
Alpine F1
64
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
12
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
1
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
See full schedule

Driver profile

AU Oscar Piastri 81
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 881
  • Podiums 28
  • Grand Prix 79
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (25)
  • Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, AU
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
Show full profile

Team profile

McLaren
McLaren
Show full profile
show sidebar