McLaren driver Oscar Piastri has raised serious safety and competitive concerns regarding the upcoming 2026 Formula 1 regulations. As teams wrap up their initial testing phases in Bahrain, the Australian driver remains unconvinced by the new generation of cars, specifically highlighting issues with the revised "Overtake" mode and race starts. 

Safety concerns over race starts 

One of Piastri’s primary worries involves the technical procedures for race launches. With the removal of certain energy recovery components, drivers must now manually manage complex engine and battery parameters during the start—a process that is prone to error. Piastri warned that allowing drivers to use "straight-line mode" (active aerodynamics) in a pack of 22 cars at the start could be a "recipe for disaster". 

The reduction in downforce combined with the high-speed deployment of active aero has led to urgent calls for rule changes before the season opener in Melbourne. Piastri noted that these issues would be discussed among drivers and the FIA in the coming weeks to find a safer solution.

Overtake mode vs the DRS train 

The 2026 regulations have replaced the traditional Drag Reduction System (DRS) with a new "Overtake" mode, intended to give chasing drivers a tactical electrical boost. However, Piastri is skeptical that this will actually improve the quality of racing. He expects the "DRS train"—where cars follow each other without being able to pass—to persist under the new system. 

"To be honest, it is still pretty much the same as last year, which doesn't really surprise me," Piastri remarked on the difficulty of following other cars. While manufacturers are working to optimize energy redistribution to facilitate overtaking, Piastri believes there are still "many things" that need to be addressed by the sport's governing body. As the March 8 debut in Melbourne approaches, the pressure is on to ensure the new rules don't compromise the spectacle of Formula 1. 

