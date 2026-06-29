Oscar Piastri's manager Mark Webber is preparing contingency plans for the Australian driver to leave McLaren, according to German media reports from the Austrian Grand Prix. The development comes amid persistent speculation that Max Verstappen could activate a performance clause in his Red Bull contract and make a surprise move to McLaren, potentially displacing Piastri to Red Bull in a high-stakes driver swap.

German journalists Ralf Bach and Bianca Garloff reported a telling exchange with Webber, the former Red Bull driver who manages Piastri, during the race weekend in Spielberg. When questioned about the possibility of a Verstappen-Piastri swap, Webber's reaction suggested the scenario is being taken seriously behind the scenes, despite public denials from both teams.

"When we asked him about the Red Bull situation and a possible swap with Verstappen, he visibly flinched," Bach said. "He then said that his statements are always blown out of proportion. The way he reacted was striking. I get a strong impression that he has already received signals and is busy finding another place for Piastri. You can see from his body language and the conversations he's having that he's accounting for a departure."

Performance clause keeps Verstappen options open

Verstappen is believed to hold a performance-related exit clause in his Red Bull contract, a safeguard inserted during negotiations that would allow him to leave if the team's competitiveness falls below agreed thresholds. With Red Bull's form fluctuating in recent races and McLaren emerging as the most consistently competitive package, the three-time world champion's contractual escape route has taken on renewed relevance.

McLaren have publicly maintained they are fully satisfied with the Piastri-Lando Norris pairing, which delivered the team's first constructors' championship since 1998 last season. Both Red Bull and McLaren continue to insist their current driver lineups remain unchanged, but the persistence of the rumours suggests significant movement behind closed doors.

Webber's McLaren relationship under strain

Bach's observations align with earlier reports that Webber's relationship with McLaren has deteriorated following internal tensions over the so-called 'papaya rules' in 2025. The guidelines, designed to manage racing between Piastri and Norris without imposing strict team orders, have reportedly caused friction between driver management and team leadership. Some paddock sources claim Webber is no longer welcome in McLaren's hospitality areas, a significant shift for a manager whose driver remains under contract.

Speculation linking Piastri to Red Bull first emerged in May, when it was assumed the Australian would replace Verstappen if the Dutchman moved to Mercedes. Mercedes have since closed that door almost entirely, making McLaren the most credible destination should Verstappen choose to leave. Red Bull, meanwhile, would gain a proven race winner in Piastri, who claimed two victories in his second season and has shown he can challenge Norris on equal terms.

Career stakes for Piastri

For Piastri, the situation presents a complex calculus. Staying at McLaren means remaining in a car capable of winning races but potentially playing a support role to Norris, who has emerged as the team's lead driver. Moving to Red Bull would offer a fresh start alongside a new team-mate, likely Sergio Pérez or a promoted junior driver, but would also mean joining a team in relative decline after years of dominance.

Webber's experience as a Red Bull driver who often played second fiddle to Sebastian Vettel may inform his counsel. The fact he is reportedly laying groundwork for Piastri's departure suggests he believes the McLaren situation, whether due to internal politics or the looming Verstappen possibility, is no longer tenable. Bach's account of Webber's body language and active manoeuvring indicates this is not idle speculation but a scenario with operational contingency planning already underway.