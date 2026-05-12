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McLaren Reportedly Want Sainz Back If Piastri Leaves for Red Bull

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McLaren Reportedly Want Sainz Back If Piastri Leaves for Red Bull

Carlos Sainz could be heading back to McLaren. Spanish media are reporting that the current Williams driver, who has a performance-related escape clause in his contract, is being considered as the natural replacement should Oscar Piastri move to Red Bull. 

The Clause That Makes It Possible 

Sainz's contract with Williams is a multi-year deal, but according to Marca it contains a clause that allows him to leave after two seasons if a top team comes calling. Two seasons takes him to the end of 2026. Williams have been slower than hoped under the new regulations, and Sainz is currently fourteenth in the championship with four points from four races. That is not a position he expected to be in when he made the move. 

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The relationship between Sainz and McLaren never really went cold. He raced for the team in 2019 and 2020, built a close friendship with Lando Norris, and has maintained regular contact with CEO Zak Brown, including on the golf course. Brown confirmed this week that Sainz's standing within McLaren remains high. He stopped short of calling the move imminent given that both Norris and Piastri are contracted, but he did not close the door. 

The Piastri Variable 

The piece that makes this more than speculation is the Piastri situation. He has been linked to Red Bull as a potential Verstappen successor. If that move happens, McLaren need a replacement. Piastri extended his contract to 2028 recently, which complicates any move in the short term but does not make it impossible if Red Bull make a compelling enough offer and McLaren agree to release him. 

Sainz would be the cleaner solution. He knows the team, knows Norris, and has already demonstrated he can perform at a high level under McLaren's systems. Whether that chain of events actually unfolds depends on decisions that have not been made yet, but the logic connecting the pieces is coherent enough to take seriously.

F1 News Carlos Sainz Jr Oscar Piastri Williams McLaren Red Bull Racing

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Driver profile

ES Carlos Sainz jr 55
  • Team Williams
  • Points 1,341
  • Podiums 29
  • Grand Prix 236
  • Country ES
  • Date of b. Sep 1 1994 (31)
  • Place of b. Madrid, ES
  • Weight 66 kg
  • Length 1.78 m
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