Oscar Piastri has accused Charles Leclerc of denying him racing room after early contact at the Belgian Grand Prix left the McLaren driver with damage that derailed his podium challenge. The Australian finished fifth at Spa-Francorchamps but made clear he expected more from a race that turned on a single incident. Speaking to Viaplay after the race, Piastri delivered a pointed assessment: "Apparently you can't expect any space on the outside, so now I know that too."

The remark, delivered with dry frustration, signals Piastri's belief that Leclerc forced the issue beyond what the regulations permit. While the stewards took no action, the contact left Piastri nursing a compromised car for the remainder of the afternoon. What had looked like a realistic shot at the podium became a rearguard action against Lewis Hamilton, who eventually passed him, and an inability to challenge Max Verstappen ahead.

For a driver who has spent much of 2025 proving his credentials as a future championship contender, the result represents a missed opportunity. Piastri has been consistently quick this season, and McLaren's recent form suggested Spa could deliver another strong haul of points. Instead, he leaves Belgium with 10 points and a lesson in wheel-to-wheel margins that he clearly feels should not have been necessary.

Damage turned podium into damage limitation

Piastri was clear about the consequences of the Leclerc incident. "The damage after the contact with Leclerc obviously didn't help," he told Viaplay. "After that, everything became a lot harder. We didn't have quite enough speed to attack Max Verstappen or keep Lewis Hamilton behind us. Because of that, it felt like a podium stayed just out of reach."

The timeline matters. Early contact in a race as long and strategic as Spa compounds across stint length, tyre degradation, and slipstream sensitivity. Piastri's car was quick enough to stay in touch, but the damage cost him the margin needed to capitalise. Hamilton, running a different strategy, found his way past. Verstappen, meanwhile, remained comfortably ahead.

Speed present, but control remained elusive

Despite the frustration, Piastri acknowledged that the McLaren MCL40 had underlying pace. "I don't know if I'd say the car felt really good, but it was fast. That's ultimately the biggest positive from today," he said. "At the same time, it remained very difficult to drive, and I think the damage only made that worse. All things considered, given the circumstances, it was still a reasonable result."

The comment reflects a broader theme in McLaren's 2025 campaign. The car has one-lap speed and race pace, but drivability remains inconsistent, particularly on circuits with high-speed transitions like Spa. When everything is clean, Piastri can extract performance. When compromised by damage or balance shifts, the MCL40 becomes a handful.

What it means for Piastri's season

Fifth place keeps Piastri in the hunt for a top-three finish in the drivers' championship, but margins are tightening. His public criticism of Leclerc suggests he is no longer willing to concede racing room without making his view known. That edge, combined with his growing confidence in wheel-to-wheel combat, positions him as one of the grid's most complete young drivers.

Whether the stewards' inaction emboldens similar moves from other drivers remains to be seen. For Piastri, the lesson is logged. Next time, he will either hold his ground or ensure the contact costs both drivers, not just one. McLaren will hope the underlying pace he referenced translates into cleaner races and fewer what-ifs as the season progresses.