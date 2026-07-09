Mark Webber has moved to quash speculation linking his client Oscar Piastri with a switch to Red Bull Racing, despite reports suggesting the Australian could replace Max Verstappen if the four-time world champion activates an exit clause during the summer break. The rumours reflect the unusual situation unfolding in the championship standings, where both drivers find themselves outside the positions that would typically lock them into their current teams.

Verstappen's future has dominated paddock talk since his retirement at Silverstone left him seventh in the standings, a position that would mathematically allow him to trigger an escape clause if he remains outside the top two when the summer shutdown begins. Multiple international outlets have linked him with a move to McLaren, prompting questions over who might fill the vacancy at Red Bull.

Piastri's name has emerged as a potential candidate, not least because he is managed by Webber, who spent five seasons at Red Bull and knows the team's dynamics intimately. When asked whether Piastri could make the switch, Webber initially offered a cryptic "Who knows?" before swiftly clarifying his position. "The media have got it wrong," the former driver stated. German outlet F1-Insider, however, reported that Webber would be open to placing Piastri at his former employer, though the Australian has publicly dismissed the speculation as unfounded.

Contractual windows create uncertainty

Both drivers are understood to have performance-related clauses in their contracts that could become active during the summer break. Verstappen's clause reportedly requires him to be outside the top two in the standings, a condition he currently meets in seventh place. Piastri is believed to hold a similar option if he finishes outside the top five, and he sits sixth with just 15 points separating him from teammate Lando Norris in fifth.

The proximity of those thresholds means the upcoming Belgian and Hungarian Grands Prix carry unusual weight. A strong result for either driver could close the door on any contractual manoeuvring, while a poor showing could open it wider. Verstappen has 25 points to make up on Norris to move into the top five, while Piastri needs to overhaul his teammate to secure fifth and potentially remove any exit clause from play.

Webber's Red Bull history adds intrigue

Webber's connection to Red Bull gives the speculation a layer of plausibility that it might otherwise lack. He won nine races with the team between 2009 and 2013, finishing third in the championship three times. His relationship with the organisation remains cordial, and he has spoken positively about the infrastructure and resources available at Milton Keynes. That history makes him uniquely positioned to broker a deal if the circumstances aligned, though his public statements suggest no such discussions are underway.

Piastri has established himself as one of the grid's most consistent performers in 2025, regularly outqualifying Norris and scoring points in difficult machinery. Red Bull has historically favoured promoting from within, but the team has also shown willingness to recruit proven talent when necessary. Whether Piastri fits that profile depends largely on how Red Bull views its junior programme and whether it sees the Australian as a better option than its own Academy graduates.

McLaren holds the stronger hand

For now, McLaren appears in control of Piastri's immediate future. The team has built a car capable of fighting for podiums, and the 23-year-old has shown no public indication that he wants to leave. Any move would require McLaren to release him, something the team is unlikely to do unless it secures Verstappen as a replacement. Webber's comments suggest he sees little value in entertaining hypothetical scenarios that depend on a chain of improbable events.

The next two race weekends will determine whether the speculation remains purely theoretical or whether it gains genuine momentum. Verstappen needs strong results to move back into championship contention and neutralise his exit clause, while Piastri must hold his position or improve it to avoid any contractual complications. Until then, Webber's message is clear: the focus remains on McLaren, not Milton Keynes.