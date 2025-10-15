user icon
Piastri Stays Silent on Controversial Singapore Incident

Piastri Stays Silent on Controversial Singapore Incident
  • Published on 15 Oct 2025 10:39
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

After a frustrating weekend in Singapore, Oscar Piastri is heading to Austin looking for redemption. The Australian remains focused on performance rather than politics, choosing not to dwell on the controversy that marred his last race. 

Frustration in Singapore 

Piastri started the Singapore Grand Prix from third on the grid but lost out to teammate Lando Norris at the start. The two McLaren drivers made slight contact in the opening corners, forcing Piastri wide and costing him positions. Furious on the radio, he urged the team to intervene, insisting Norris should give the place back. The call never came. McLaren decided to let both drivers race freely, leaving Piastri frustrated with what he perceived as a lack of fairness. 

After the race, McLaren celebrated its Constructors’ Championship triumph while Piastri kept his distance, visibly disappointed. It was clear that the incident had struck a nerve, raising questions about team dynamics in Woking as the title battle intensifies. 

Looking ahead, not behind 

A week and a half later, however, Piastri is keeping his emotions in check. In McLaren’s preview for the United States Grand Prix, he avoided any mention of the Singapore flashpoint. “I’m really looking forward to driving at Circuit of the Americas, especially with it being a Sprint weekend,” he said. “My full focus is on performance and getting the most out of both races.” 

Excited for Austin 

The Circuit of the Americas has quickly become one of Formula 1’s most popular venues, and Piastri clearly enjoys the challenge. “Austin has some really cool sections, especially the high-speed S-curves. The layout always produces great racing,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed it there, and I think this weekend will be a lot of fun.” 

Despite the drama in Singapore, Piastri remains the leader in the championship standings. The Australian sits on 336 points, with Norris second on 314. The internal rivalry at McLaren might be heating up, but Piastri’s calm response suggests his focus remains exactly where it needs to be — on the fight for the world title.

F1 News Oscar Piastri McLaren

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

