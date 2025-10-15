Piastri Stays Silent on Controversial Singapore Incident

After a frustrating weekend in Singapore, Oscar Piastri is heading to Austin looking for redemption. The Australian remains focused on performance rather than politics, choosing not to dwell on the controversy that marred his last race.

Frustration in Singapore

Piastri started the Singapore Grand Prix from third on the grid but lost out to teammate Lando Norris at the start. The two McLaren drivers made slight contact in the opening corners, forcing Piastri wide and costing him positions. Furious on the radio, he urged the team to intervene, insisting Norris should give the place back. The call never came. McLaren decided to let both drivers race freely, leaving Piastri frustrated with what he perceived as a lack of fairness.

After the race, McLaren celebrated its Constructors’ Championship triumph while Piastri kept his distance, visibly disappointed. It was clear that the incident had struck a nerve, raising questions about team dynamics in Woking as the title battle intensifies.

Looking ahead, not behind

A week and a half later, however, Piastri is keeping his emotions in check. In McLaren’s preview for the United States Grand Prix, he avoided any mention of the Singapore flashpoint. “I’m really looking forward to driving at Circuit of the Americas, especially with it being a Sprint weekend,” he said. “My full focus is on performance and getting the most out of both races.”

Excited for Austin

The Circuit of the Americas has quickly become one of Formula 1’s most popular venues, and Piastri clearly enjoys the challenge. “Austin has some really cool sections, especially the high-speed S-curves. The layout always produces great racing,” he said. “I’ve always enjoyed it there, and I think this weekend will be a lot of fun.”

Despite the drama in Singapore, Piastri remains the leader in the championship standings. The Australian sits on 336 points, with Norris second on 314. The internal rivalry at McLaren might be heating up, but Piastri’s calm response suggests his focus remains exactly where it needs to be — on the fight for the world title.