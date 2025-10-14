Pressure Mounts: “That Ice-Cold Oscar Piastri No Longer Exists”

user icon
  • Published on 14 Oct 2025 12:41
  • comments 0
  • By: Bob Plaizier

Oscar Piastri enters the decisive final stretch of the Formula 1 season under growing pressure. The usually composed Australian finds himself in a fierce title battle with teammate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, and according to former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, the calm and collected version of Piastri that stunned the paddock earlier this year has started to crack. 

Piastri looked untouchable for much of the season. His victory in Zandvoort — achieved right after the summer break while Norris retired — extended his championship lead and showcased his trademark composure. But in the races that followed, the momentum shifted. The young McLaren driver faced internal team orders, struggled with inconsistent results, and watched Verstappen claw his way back into contention with two Grand Prix victories. 

“That Piastri no longer exists” 

Speaking to Betting Lounge, Herbert said he sees signs that the mental pressure is beginning to take a toll. “We’re starting to see small cracks appear in Oscar,” the Brit observed. “In all his recent comments, you can sense the pressure creeping in. The ice-cold Oscar Piastri everyone was talking about at the start of the season — he’s gone.” 

The psychological battle 

Herbert, who served as an FIA steward before being dismissed earlier this year, isn’t surprised by Piastri’s struggles. “The pressure builds up during a title fight,” he explained. “When that pot starts boiling, it’s the driver with the strongest mental resilience who survives. Oscar needs to shake off the negative result from Singapore and approach the next race with a clear, positive mindset.” 

Norris turning up the heat 

Herbert also believes Norris has the upper hand within McLaren at this stage. “It wasn’t a perfect weekend for Lando in Singapore, but he still finished ahead of Oscar,” he noted. “The gap is down to just 22 points now. Lando is putting Oscar under pressure, and at the same time, he’s performing brilliantly. He’s rediscovered his pace — they’re incredibly close right now.” 

As the championship battle tightens, McLaren faces a delicate balance. Internal rivalry may push both drivers to new heights — or risk tearing their title hopes apart. For Piastri, the

challenge is clear: regain that early-season composure before the pressure becomes too much to bear. 

F1 News Johnny Herbert Oscar Piastri McLaren

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

