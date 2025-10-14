Pressure Mounts: “That Ice-Cold Oscar Piastri No Longer Exists”

Oscar Piastri enters the decisive final stretch of the Formula 1 season under growing pressure. The usually composed Australian finds himself in a fierce title battle with teammate Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, and according to former F1 driver Johnny Herbert, the calm and collected version of Piastri that stunned the paddock earlier this year has started to crack.

Piastri looked untouchable for much of the season. His victory in Zandvoort — achieved right after the summer break while Norris retired — extended his championship lead and showcased his trademark composure. But in the races that followed, the momentum shifted. The young McLaren driver faced internal team orders, struggled with inconsistent results, and watched Verstappen claw his way back into contention with two Grand Prix victories.

“That Piastri no longer exists”

Speaking to Betting Lounge, Herbert said he sees signs that the mental pressure is beginning to take a toll. “We’re starting to see small cracks appear in Oscar,” the Brit observed. “In all his recent comments, you can sense the pressure creeping in. The ice-cold Oscar Piastri everyone was talking about at the start of the season — he’s gone.”

The psychological battle

Herbert, who served as an FIA steward before being dismissed earlier this year, isn’t surprised by Piastri’s struggles. “The pressure builds up during a title fight,” he explained. “When that pot starts boiling, it’s the driver with the strongest mental resilience who survives. Oscar needs to shake off the negative result from Singapore and approach the next race with a clear, positive mindset.”

Norris turning up the heat

Herbert also believes Norris has the upper hand within McLaren at this stage. “It wasn’t a perfect weekend for Lando in Singapore, but he still finished ahead of Oscar,” he noted. “The gap is down to just 22 points now. Lando is putting Oscar under pressure, and at the same time, he’s performing brilliantly. He’s rediscovered his pace — they’re incredibly close right now.”

As the championship battle tightens, McLaren faces a delicate balance. Internal rivalry may push both drivers to new heights — or risk tearing their title hopes apart. For Piastri, the

challenge is clear: regain that early-season composure before the pressure becomes too much to bear.