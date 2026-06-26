Oscar Piastri has defended McLaren's decision to appeal the reversal of Pierre Gasly's Monaco Grand Prix penalties, arguing that the precedent set by the stewards' U-turn threatens the finality of race results. The Australian lost a position when Alpine successfully protested multiple pit lane speeding penalties handed to Gasly, prompting both McLaren and Red Bull to escalate the matter to the FIA International Court of Appeal.

The Monaco Grand Prix earlier this month produced an unusually high number of pit lane speeding penalties, with several drivers sanctioned for exceeding the speed limit. Alpine subsequently protested Gasly's time penalties, claiming the FOM's speed measurement system was faulty. To widespread surprise, the stewards agreed, reinstating the Frenchman's podium finish and demoting Piastri in the process.

Speaking in Austria ahead of this weekend's race, Piastri revealed his own doubts about the accuracy of the Monaco speed detection. "I have never seen a race with so many penalties for exceeding the pit lane speed limit, and in my case I also knew I wasn't driving too fast," the McLaren driver said. Despite his conviction, Piastri's penalties stood while Gasly's were rescinded, a discrepancy that forms part of McLaren's appeal grounds.

The precedent McLaren fears

Piastri framed the appeal not as a dispute over a single position, but as a stand against undermining the sport's regulatory framework. "It's always been the case that you have a penalty, and in most cases you can't really fight it. And I think in 99 percent of cases that's also a good thing," he explained.

The crux of McLaren's concern is procedural consistency. Allowing teams to successfully overturn penalties weeks after a race, particularly on technical grounds relating to FIA systems, opens the door to protracted post-race litigation. "The risk we now have is that every time a team or a driver has a case where a time penalty might be wrong, they have the opportunity to change it," Piastri said. "Then you go through this cycle again where we still don't know the result of a race a month later, and that's the whole point here."

Wider implications for the sport

The appeal by McLaren and Red Bull reflects broader anxiety about the integrity of race results in an era of increasingly complex telemetry and measurement systems. If the International Court of Appeal sides with Alpine, it may establish that technical failures in FIA equipment constitute grounds for reversing stewards' decisions, even when those decisions were made in good faith based on available data at the time.

For Piastri, the issue is less about the lost position in Monaco and more about protecting the sport from a future where results remain provisional long after the podium celebrations. With the appeal pending, the final classification of the Monaco Grand Prix remains technically unresolved, precisely the scenario McLaren is fighting to prevent becoming routine.