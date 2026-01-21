McLaren enters the new era of Formula 1 as the team to beat, having secured both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in 2025. However, with success comes a new set of challenges, specifically regarding the internal management of their star drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu believes that McLaren is heading into a difficult situation as they attempt to balance the ambitions of two world-class competitors.

The Volatility of a Championship Battle

Komatsu, who manages the dynamic between rookie Oliver Bearman and veteran Esteban Ocon, noted that his job is significantly easier because his drivers are not currently fighting for the world title. He argued that the Papaya Rules—McLaren’s internal code of conduct that prevents the drivers from compromising each other’s races—become almost impossible to enforce when a championship is on the line. With Piastri having proven he is ready to win titles, the hierarchy within the Woking team is expected to be more fluid than ever.

The 2025 season saw Piastri take an early lead in the championship, forcing Norris into a massive comeback. This internal pressure is a far cry from McLaren’s years in the midfield, and Komatsu warns that if McLaren maintains their dominant car, the friction between Norris and Piastri could become a major distraction. Managing two alpha drivers who both believe they should be number one is a task that has historically tested even the most successful teams in the sport.

A New Era, A New Dynamic

As the technical regulations reset to zero, the question remains whether McLaren will still possess the fastest car. If the team finds itself in a closer fight with Mercedes or Ferrari, the luxury of allowing their drivers to race freely may be lost. CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella will need to navigate this high-stakes environment carefully to ensure that their internal rivalry doesn't hand an advantage to their rivals in 2026.