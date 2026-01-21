user icon
McLaren’s "Papaya Rules" Under Pressure for 2026

McLaren’s "Papaya Rules" Under Pressure for 2026

McLaren enters the new era of Formula 1 as the team to beat, having secured both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ titles in 2025. However, with success comes a new set of challenges, specifically regarding the internal management of their star drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu believes that McLaren is heading into a difficult situation as they attempt to balance the ambitions of two world-class competitors. 

The Volatility of a Championship Battle 

Komatsu, who manages the dynamic between rookie Oliver Bearman and veteran Esteban Ocon, noted that his job is significantly easier because his drivers are not currently fighting for the world title. He argued that the Papaya Rules—McLaren’s internal code of conduct that prevents the drivers from compromising each other’s races—become almost impossible to enforce when a championship is on the line. With Piastri having proven he is ready to win titles, the hierarchy within the Woking team is expected to be more fluid than ever. 

The 2025 season saw Piastri take an early lead in the championship, forcing Norris into a massive comeback. This internal pressure is a far cry from McLaren’s years in the midfield, and Komatsu warns that if McLaren maintains their dominant car, the friction between Norris and Piastri could become a major distraction. Managing two alpha drivers who both believe they should be number one is a task that has historically tested even the most successful teams in the sport. 

A New Era, A New Dynamic 

As the technical regulations reset to zero, the question remains whether McLaren will still possess the fastest car. If the team finds itself in a closer fight with Mercedes or Ferrari, the luxury of allowing their drivers to race freely may be lost. CEO Zak Brown and Team Principal Andrea Stella will need to navigate this high-stakes environment carefully to ensure that their internal rivalry doesn't hand an advantage to their rivals in 2026. 

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16 2025
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23 2025
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6 2025
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13 2025
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20 2025
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4 2025
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18 2025
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25 2025
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1 2025
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15 2025
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29 2025
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6 2025
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27 2025
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3 2025
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31 2025
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7 2025
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21 2025
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5 2025
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19 2025
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26 2025
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9 2025
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23 2025
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30 2025
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7 2025
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

