The internal team orders at McLaren, famously dubbed the "papaya rules," were a major talking point throughout last season, but Oscar Piastri insists the drama was largely manufactured by the media. The Australian driver downplayed the tension surrounding moments like the Italian Grand Prix, where he was asked to support Lando Norris, stating that the discussions behind the scenes were far more professional and less heated than reported.

Evolution of Team Racing

Piastri explained that while the team has a specific code of conduct for racing, those rules are constantly evolving based on the competitive situation. He acknowledged that McLaren has conducted a full evaluation of how they handle intra-team battles, looking at whether they want to keep things the same or make adjustments for 2026. However, he maintained that the intentions behind the rules have always been positive, aimed at securing the best possible result for the team rather than favoring one driver over the other.

The Australian noted that his relationship with Norris remains strong, and both drivers understand the necessity of working together to fend off rivals like Red Bull and Ferrari. To Piastri, the "controversy" was a smaller issue internally than it appeared in headlines, and he is confident that any adjustments made for the new season will only make life easier for everyone involved.

A United Front for 2026

With both drivers backing the team's agreements, McLaren heads into the new season with a united front. Piastri’s calm demeanor regarding the subject suggests that he is comfortable with his role and confident in his ability to challenge for wins within the established framework. For the Woking-based squad, maintaining this internal harmony will be vital as they look to defend their constructors' title under the pressure of the new regulations.