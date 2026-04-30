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Piastri Admits He Needs Someone to Explain the New F1 Rules to Him Properly

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Piastri Admits He Needs Someone to Explain the New F1 Rules to Him Properly

Oscar Piastri is one of the fastest drivers on the grid and is currently fighting for the championship. He would also like someone to explain exactly what the FIA changed before Miami, because the rulebook has become genuinely hard to follow even for the people driving the cars.

The Changes Are Real but Complex 

The FIA introduced several adjustments during the April break, including a reduction in recoverable energy to 7 megajoules in qualifying and an increase in the superclipping limit from 250 to 350 kilowatts. The intention is to make the energy behaviour less extreme and reduce the dangerous speed differentials that produced the Bearman crash in Japan. 

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Piastri acknowledged he had not yet been able to test the impact of the changes in the simulator. He thought the higher superclipping limit should reduce the most dramatic energy drops, and that qualifying in particular should feel different. "That should be noticeable in qualifying, although the duration of the extra power actually becomes shorter with the higher superclip." The logic cuts both ways, which is part of why the changes are difficult to fully anticipate. 

"I Still Need Someone to Explain It to Me" 

He was disarmingly honest about his own grasp of the full picture. "I have to admit that I still need someone to explain it to me perfectly, because what has changed is quite complex," he said with a smile. "But broadly it seems like a step in the right direction." 

The difficulty extends beyond the paddock. Piastri tried to explain the new rules to friends during the break. "I tried to explain it to friends but it turned into a very long story." He expects there will still be strange moments on track once the season resumes, particularly around the boost button. "There will undoubtedly still be odd situations, but the general picture is positive." 

His closing point was the one that keeps everyone cautious. "On some circuits, like China, we barely had these problems. But go to tracks like Australia or Japan and you get completely different challenges. Whether this is really the solution, we will only know once we get on track." 

F1 News Oscar Piastri McLaren

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Driver profile

AU Oscar Piastri 81
  • Team McLaren
  • Points 842
  • Podiums 28
  • Grand Prix 74
  • Country AU
  • Date of b. Apr 6 2001 (25)
  • Place of b. Melbourne, Australia, AU
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0 m
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