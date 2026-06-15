Oscar Piastri has named Max Verstappen as the best opponent he has ever raced against in Formula 1, choosing the four-time world champion ahead of Lewis Hamilton. The McLaren driver, speaking in a video for The Athletic, did not hesitate when asked to identify his toughest rival, pointing to Verstappen's sustained dominance as the reason for his choice. For Piastri, who fought the Dutchman directly during the 2025 title fight, Verstappen remains the reference point for the entire grid.

Piastri's answer carries weight precisely because it comes from close-quarters experience. Throughout 2025, the Australian battled Verstappen at the front of the field, often with McLaren holding the faster car. Yet Verstappen's consistency and racecraft kept him in championship contention, a reality Piastri witnessed firsthand and clearly respects.

"If I have to name one person, it's Verstappen," Piastri said. "He's been the benchmark in Formula 1 for several years now, and he's someone everyone measures themselves against." The remark reflects broader paddock sentiment, but coming from a driver who has actually fought Verstappen wheel-to-wheel in a title battle, it carries particular credibility.

Verstappen's influence despite McLaren's car advantage

What makes Piastri's assessment notable is the context in which it was formed. McLaren frequently fielded the stronger package in recent seasons, yet Verstappen's ability to extract maximum performance and minimise mistakes kept Red Bull competitive. Piastri's recognition of Verstappen as the benchmark, even when McLaren held the upper hand on machinery, underscores the Dutchman's impact beyond raw speed.

The Australian's comments will likely resonate with Verstappen, who has built his reputation not just on pace but on relentless execution. Piastri singled out Verstappen's race intelligence and consistency, qualities that have defined the Red Bull driver's four championship campaigns and continue to set the standard for his rivals.

Spa and composure under pressure

Elsewhere in The Athletic interview, Piastri identified Spa-Francorchamps as his favourite circuit on the calendar. "Spa remains one of the best tracks for me. The elevation changes, the fast corners, and the character of the circuit make it a unique place to race," he explained. The Belgian venue, long regarded as a driver's track, aligns with Piastri's preference for circuits that reward commitment and precision.

Asked which personal quality has helped him most in Formula 1, Piastri pointed to his ability to remain calm under pressure and deliver consistent performances. That trait was on full display during his victory in Azerbaijan, which he named as the career highlight that stands out most vividly.

Baku triumph as the defining moment

"That race in Baku still stands out for me," Piastri said. "I had to hold off Charles Leclerc for almost half the race and was constantly under pressure. It made it one of the most intense races I've ever driven." Leclerc started from pole position but was overtaken by Piastri mid-race. Despite severe tyre degradation and the Ferrari driver's persistent threat, the McLaren man held firm to secure one of the most impressive wins of his career.

Piastri's respect for Verstappen, combined with his reflection on his own strengths and achievements, paints a picture of a driver who understands both the benchmark he is chasing and the tools he possesses to reach it. As the 2026 season approaches, that self-awareness may prove just as valuable as the McLaren underneath him