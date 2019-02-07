Manor Motorsport

Nov 5 2017Album
Nov 3 2017Album
Sep 16 2017Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 26 2016Album
Nov 25 2016Album
Nov 25 2016Album
Oct 31 2016Album
Oct 30 2016Album
Nov 5 2017Album
Nov 3 2017Album
Sep 16 2017Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 27 2016Album
Nov 26 2016Album
Nov 25 2016Album
Nov 25 2016Album
Rio Haryanto has landed a full-time racing seat for the first time since he exited Formula 1 midway through the 2016 season. The Indonesian will compete in the Bl...
Esteban Ocon is hoping that the two years he spent in Formula 1 will be enough to secure him a seat on the 2020 grid. The Frenchman will sit out the 2019 season, after being ous...
Sergio Perez says that Esteban Ocon's 2019 season on the sidelines could hurt his future prospects. The Mercedes junior failed to find a seat for the upcoming campaign after...
Esteban Ocon has been left pleased with his qualifying gains in 2018, indicating that Mercedes wanted to see an improvement in that area from him. The Frenchman got the better o...
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff says that his junior driver Esteban Ocon is guaranteed a good seat in Formula 1 when 2020 rolls around. The Frenchman could be without a drive for ...
HWA AG boss Ulrich Fritz has revealed that Pascal Wehrlein turned down a long-term contract with the team to race in Formula E. HWA, which is a part of the Mercedes company, wil...
Following Toro Rosso's announcement that Daniil Kvyat would be returning to the team next season, there are just five seats left to fill out for the 2019 grid. Toro Rosso is...
Mercedes is open to parting ways with its current junior driver Esteban Ocon if it meant he was able to stay on the Formula 1 grid for 2018. The Frenchman currently races for Fo...
Toto Wolff believes that top teams should be allowed to run with an extra car to accommodate young drivers. Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull all run junior driver programmes,...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has cast doubt over the future of the company's junior driver programme in Formula 1. Mercedes, Ferrari, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and Honda a...
McLaren has confirmed that Pat Fry has joined the team as its engineering director. The Briton will lead the team on the 2019 car as it aims to bounce back from its current...
George Russell's optimism over a move to Formula 1 in 2019 has been boosted following a series of driver market moves over the summer break. Russell, a Mercedes junior, has ...
Esteban Ocon believes that a full-time drive with Mercedes is just a matter of time. The Frenchman joined the German squad's junior roster in 2015, one year before he made h...
Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer admits that he feared the team would not recover after entering administration, leading it to meet the same fate as...
The main headline at Albert Park was Sebastian Vettel getting ‘lucky’ to win the first race of the new Formula 1 season by leapfrogging, expected championship rival,...
Pascal Wehrlein admits it's a "weird feeling" to be left on the sidelines as the 2018 season begins. The Mercedes-backed German drove for Manor and Sauber in 2016 ...
Robert Kubica looks set to add Le Mans to his race programme in 2018. The Pole was scheduled to test the Williams in Barcelona on Friday, but he gave up his running for race dri...
Chase Carey has admitted Liberty Media is considering imposing a budget cap in formula one. The new F1 owners' latest moves have prompted Ferrari to threaten to quit, and Me...
Robert Kubica looks set to have a busy year in 2018. Although disappointed to miss out on the Williams race seat, the Pole will be the British team's reserve driver this yea...
Manor is not ruling out a return to formula one. The F1 team went out of business after 2016, switching instead to world endurance sports car racing. For 2018, Manor will contes...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner believes that his team has proved a new company can avoid embarrassment when entering Formula 1. The American squad completed its sophomore ...
Esteban Ocon is relatively happy with how he improved throughout the 2017 season. The Frenchman joined Force India for his first full year in F1, after making his debut mid...
Esteban Ocon admits that he is proud of himself after his first full year in Formula 1. The Frenchman debuted midway through 2016, after being handed a drive at Manor Racin...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff believes it is very unlikely that Pascal Wehrlein will be snapped up by Williams for 2018 as it is prioritising a return for Robert Kubica. Wehrlein is ...
Force India's Esteban Ocon admits that he is feeling much more comfortable in the second half of the season as he is racing on tracks he is familiar with. The Frenchman debu...
Liberty Media will do independent wind tunnel research before finalising the aerodynamic regulations for 2021. That is the claim of Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, reporting...
Pascal Wehrlein admits that he is hoping to know about his future before the season concluding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The whereabouts of the German for 2018 remain unknown, ...
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted that the odds of him driving for Sauber next year are not very likely. Wehrlein was drafted into the team when Manor dropped from the grid at the en...
Esteban Ocon marks his one year anniversary in Formula 1 this weekend, as the Frenchman debuted last season in Belgium. The 20-year-old who was competing in DTM was drafted...
Force India's Esteban Ocon thinks that Force India can be relatively competitive this weekend at the Belgium Grand Prix. The track is notorious for being high speed, a chara...
Haas team principal Guenther Steiner thinks that Formula 1 needs a new team like Minardi in order to give young, promising drivers a chance in F1. The Italian believes that ther...
Pascal Wehrlein has preached that the Mercedes Formula 1 team are in need of a new route for young drivers after the German manufacturer officially announced it was leaving DTM....
Pascal Wehrlein is expecting Sauber to deliver a lot more in performance next weekend in Hungary, as the team will be bringing a major update to the weekend. The team has strugg...
Pascal Wehrlein is hoping that he will be able to move into one of the top teams in the next number of years and compete for world championships. The German made his debut ...
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has shot down suggestions that Esteban Ocon is in the frame for a Mercedes seat in 2018. Ocon is a Mercedes junior driver, along with fellow F1 driver P...
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted that the atmosphere at Sauber has somewhat changed since Monisha Kaltenborn left the team. In the build up to the race in Baku two weeks ago, the te...
Talk of Formula 1's new engine rules is starting to come to light, as a meeting was held this week to discuss the next set of regulations. Attending the meeting was a large ...
Niki Lauda has denied that any discussions have taken place between McLaren and Mercedes regarding an engine deal for 2018. McLaren look to be on the verge of splitting fro...
Jean Todt has revealed that a number of new teams have expressed interest in joining Formula 1 in the near future, with the current F1 grid only standing at ten teams with 20 dr...
Monisha Kaltenborn has officially left Sauber due to the Swiss team's struggles in recent years. Kaltenborn became the Cheif Executive Officer of Sauber in 2010 w...
A rumour is circling the Formula 1 paddock that there is a new team formed for the 2018 season. According to Auto Motor und Sport, the team has its base in England but the money...
Toto Wolff has labelled Esteban Ocon as a superstar of the future. The 20-year-old received high praise after his drive in Canada where he battled teammate Sergio Perez. Th...
Sauber team principal Monisha Kaltenborn admits that Sauber could recruit someone from Honda's Academy for 2018, as the team will run the Japanese manufacturer's po...
Esteban Ocon has not forgotten the commitment his parents made for his career, stating that sometimes things were not so easy. The Frenchman spent much of his childhood in ...
Pascal Wehrlein has revealed that he was sad to learn of the collapse of his former team Manor Racing just before the 2017 season began, having completed an impressive...
Pascal Wehrlein enjoyed a fantastic return to the Formula 1 racetrack, as the German escaped Q1 and set a time in Q2 that saw him thirteenth fastest. Wehrlein produced many mem...
Haas F1 enter their second year of racing in Formula 1 and after a successful year in 2016, grabbing 29 points, they jumped off the marks last time out in China as Kevin Ma...
Sergio Perez said he feels for fellow F1 driver Pascal Wehrlein. German Wehrlein, who switched from Manor to Sauber for 2017, suffered a back injury in the winter and had to sit...
Former Formula 1 driver Vitaly Petrov has joined Manor for the 2017 World Endurance Championship. The Russian will race for the team which competes in the LMP2 category of the s...
Pascal Wehrlein is ready for the season opener next weekend in Melbourne as Sauber enter a milestone 25th year in the sport. Wehrlein enters his second year in Formula 1 after m...
Pascal Wehrlein has admitted that Mercedes didn't sign him as Nico Rosberg's replacement due to the protection of his career in the long run. Wehrlein was a prime candi...
Jean-Eric Vergne will debut in the World Endurance Championship in 2017 with the CEFC Manor TRS Racing Team, it was revealed on Friday. Vergne recently left his role as a ...
New Sauber recruit Pascal Wehrlein believes the year-old Ferrari engines being used by the Swiss team this year could leave it at a disadvantage as F1 prepares to get 2017 under...
Adrian Newey could be shaping up to launch a "brilliant update" for its 2017 car. That is the claim of former F1 driver turned German-language pundit Marc Surer. The S...
Former Formula 1 driver Roberto Merhi will take part in testing for Formula 2 squad Campos, in a bid to earn a full race seat for the 2017 season. Pre-season testing for Formula...
Pascal Wehrlein has explained the black patch at the front of his helmet in Barcelona. Eagle-eyed observers have noticed that the German has blacked out the prominent Mercedes s...
Big teams deserve more money, says Haas’ owner Gene Haas, as he disagrees with the fairer distribution of F1 prize money by stating that its larger and more successful tea...
Whatever hopes Manor had of entering the 2017 season have now been extinguished as the FIA released the official line up for the new season yesterday. Manor fell into administr...
Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein says that he is not dwelling on the fact he missed out on the 2017 Mercedes seat. The young German is a Mercedes junior driver, and was poised to ...
Jordan King has said that Manor's departure from the grid is a big blow for young drivers, as he was one of many hoping for a 2017 drive with the team. Manor entered ...
Sauber are targeting the mid-field for 2017 according to team principal Monisha Kaltenborn. The team will be hoping to spring themselves from a torrid 2016 campaign which s...
He has already been ruled out of the first pre-season test on medical grounds, but it is now being rumoured that Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein's absence could extend to the ...
American-Mexican businessman Tavo Hellmund has revealed that he was in talks with Honda and Mercedes in relation to a partnership with Manor before his bid to takeover the ...
Pascal Wehrlein has confirmed that he will miss the first test of pre-season in two weeks due to a back injury. The injury came at the Race of Champions when the German rolled h...
Jordan King has completed his move to MP Motorsport for the 2017 season. The Brit moves to the team after two seasons at Racing Engineering, picking up two wins and six podiums....
Manor have confirmed the signing of Simon Trummer for the 2017 World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The 27 year old Swiss driver has plenty of experience t...
Formula One teams are mulling over the prospect of using standard parts in order to promote cost-cutting, according to McLaren executive director Zak Brown. F1 is still ad...
Embattled F1 backmarker Manor's hopes may still be faintly alive. Actually, it appears that only 10 teams will line up on the 2017 grid, after Manor's administrator FRP ...
When Nico Rosberg secured his championship in Abu Dhabi, I let my mind settle and began my usual F1 hibernation, where I duly wait for the new car designs and pre-seas...
A wind tunnel model of Manor's proposed F1 car was released on social media after it emerged that the team has collapsed. The model can not be seen in full but the regulatio...
07 Feb 2019 11:17
21 Jan 2019 13:52
17 Jan 2019 14:08
28 Dec 2018 14:17
21 Oct 2018 11:33
10 Oct 2018 15:18
29 Sep 2018 13:23
11 Sep 2018 11:17
06 Sep 2018 10:51
05 Sep 2018 10:43
04 Sep 2018 12:01
30 Aug 2018 12:20
16 Aug 2018 12:57
08 Aug 2018 10:09
27 Mar 2018 16:11
19 Mar 2018 10:50
10 Mar 2018 12:33
06 Mar 2018 09:12
19 Feb 2018 14:15
22 Jan 2018 10:39
27 Dec 2017 16:11
16 Dec 2017 16:40
28 Nov 2017 16:55
25 Nov 2017 13:29
10 Nov 2017 09:04
26 Oct 2017 14:31
20 Oct 2017 19:39
28 Aug 2017 13:44
25 Aug 2017 12:18
21 Aug 2017 14:15
16 Aug 2017 15:05
09 Aug 2017 17:24
21 Jul 2017 10:21
20 Jul 2017 11:53
08 Jul 2017 13:29
07 Jul 2017 12:56
06 Jul 2017 12:16
30 Jun 2017 13:06
21 Jun 2017 17:47
16 Jun 2017 13:43
15 Jun 2017 13:11
02 Jun 2017 10:23
13 May 2017 09:08
24 Apr 2017 17:17
15 Apr 2017 20:03
13 Apr 2017 11:31
06 Apr 2017 13:58
01 Apr 2017 12:28
19 Mar 2017 12:46
17 Mar 2017 15:22
15 Mar 2017 16:23
14 Mar 2017 12:34
12 Mar 2017 15:53
10 Mar 2017 12:37
06 Mar 2017 16:29
02 Mar 2017 11:53
01 Mar 2017 14:13
26 Feb 2017 09:22
20 Feb 2017 15:56
19 Feb 2017 08:08
17 Feb 2017 10:54
14 Feb 2017 17:34
11 Feb 2017 15:41
08 Feb 2017 14:05
01 Feb 2017 09:42
28 Jan 2017 10:27
27 Jan 2017 17:44
31
94
88