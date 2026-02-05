user icon
Carlos Sainz Remains Defiant Despite "Overweight" Williams Rumors

Carlos Sainz Remains Defiant Despite "Overweight" Williams Rumors

Carlos Sainz faced the media at the launch of the new Williams FW48 with a beaming smile, refusing to let a swirl of negative rumors dampen his enthusiasm for his new chapter. The Spanish driver, who impressed mightily in the second half of 2025 with podiums in Azerbaijan and Qatar, is looking to lead the Grove-based squad back to the front. However, the preparation for the 2026 season has been far from ideal. 

A Heavy Start to the Season 

Williams was forced to skip the Barcelona shakedown entirely, a significant setback in a year featuring completely new regulations. Behind the scenes, whispers suggest that the delay is due to the car being significantly overweight. Reports indicate the FW48 could be as much as 20 kilograms over the minimum weight limit, a massive handicap that would cost lap time regardless of the engine performance. 

Despite these concerns, Sainz remained resolutely positive during the car reveal. "I am incredibly happy to race in this livery and share it with our fans around the world," he stated. He acknowledged the challenge ahead, noting that the team is effectively starting from zero. "All the teams and drivers start with a clean slate. Completely new cars and new regulations. All the experience we gained with the FW47 is zero," he added. 

No Concrete Targets 

Perhaps wisely, Sainz avoided setting specific performance targets for the upcoming campaign. "I think it is impossible to set concrete goals. This is the biggest regulation change since at least 2014," he explained. Instead of focusing on grid positions, Sainz is focusing on the team's internal processes. "What I will be watching is how well the team makes progress in all the areas where we are still lacking," he concluded. 

His comments reveal a driver who is committed to the long-term project under James Vowles. While the rumors of a heavy car and a missed test are worrying, Sainz’s public display of confidence suggests he is ready to dig in and help drive the development needed to shed the weight and find the speed.

