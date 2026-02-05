Williams Racing may have been the only team absent from the track during the Barcelona shakedown, but Team Principal James Vowles was paying very close attention to the action. Despite his team’s strategic decision to skip the event to preserve parts for the season opener, Vowles closely monitored the performance of his competitors and admitted he was genuinely impressed by the engineering feats on display, particularly from Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Red Bull’s Engine Achievement

The biggest talking point of the winter has been the readiness of the new Red Bull-Ford power unit. Developing an engine from scratch is a monumental challenge that has historically tripped up even the largest manufacturers. However, Vowles noted that the reliability shown by the Red Bull RB22 was remarkable. "To start with, I am really impressed with Red Bull, especially regarding the power unit," Vowles told Motorsport.com.

"Developing an engine completely from scratch and getting it so reliable right away, that is impressive. They can be proud of that," he added. For a rival team boss to offer such high praise suggests that the paddock’s skepticism about the Ford project may have been misplaced. Vowles also tipped his hat to Mercedes, noting their ability to consistently interpret new regulations and produce a robust car capable of logging huge mileage immediately.

Newey’s "Creative" Aston Martin

Vowles also reserved special praise for the Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin AMR26, which arrived late to the test but immediately turned heads. "That is really impressive," Vowles observed. He pointed out specific design details that showcase Newey’s genius, such as suspension arms placed in unconventional locations that defy traditional logic. "He has placed suspension arms in places where you think they don't belong, but he dared to do it anyway," Vowles explained.

While Williams prepares their FW48 for the official test in Bahrain, Vowles remains cautious about making any concrete predictions for the pecking order. He emphasized that the cars seen in Barcelona are merely launch specifications and will likely look very different by the time they line up on the grid in Melbourne. "The cars you see today are not necessarily the cars that will be on the grid in Melbourne," he concluded, setting the stage for a frantic development war in the opening months of the season.