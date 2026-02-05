A potential crisis is brewing at Red Bull Racing just weeks before the start of the 2026 season. While the team projected an image of calm confidence in Barcelona, emerging reports from Spain suggest that the new Red Bull-Ford power unit is battling severe technical deficiencies. Journalist Carlos Miquel has reported that the engine is suffering from critical overheating issues and, more alarmingly, significant "turbo lag."

The "Lag" Behind the Crashes

Red Bull’s transition from Honda to Ford was always seen as a risk, and it appears the new partnership is hitting its first major hurdle. While Ford boss Mark Rushbrook insisted development was on schedule, Miquel claims the reality is different. He reports that the RB22 is suffering from severe overheating at the rear, but the "lag problem" is the primary concern.

Turbo lag occurs when there is a delay between the driver pressing the throttle and the turbocharger delivering power. Miquel claims this specific issue was the root cause of Isack Hadjar’s crash late in the test and also caused the sister Racing Bulls car to stall on track. "The Red Bull engine suffers from a lot of turbo lag. That was also the basis for Hadjar's crashes and the stalling of Racing Bulls," the Spanish journalist stated.

A Contrast with Mercedes

The issue creates an unpredictable driving experience: the driver applies the throttle, gets no response, and is then hit with a sudden, violent surge of torque. This makes the car incredibly difficult to control at the limit. Miquel noted that the contrast with Mercedes is stark, describing the German manufacturer's engine as being "from another planet" in comparison.

With the engine freeze deadline approaching and the first race in Australia looming in early March, engineers at Red Bull Powertrains in Milton Keynes are reportedly working around the clock to smooth out the power delivery. If these reports are accurate, Max Verstappen may have to wait a little longer before thinking about his fifth world title, as the team scrambles to solve a fundamental flaw in their new heart.