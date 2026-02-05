user icon
icon

Valtteri Bottas Admits Cadillac Has "Huge Mountain to Climb"

link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Valtteri Bottas Admits Cadillac Has "Huge Mountain to Climb"

Valtteri Bottas has offered a starkly honest assessment of Cadillac’s entry into Formula 1, admitting that the new American team faces a "huge mountain to climb" following their debut test in Barcelona. As the first brand-new team to join the grid since Haas in 2016, Cadillac’s arrival was always going to be a steep learning curve, and the reality of the racetrack has confirmed the scale of the challenge. 

Solving Problems on the Fly 

The team managed to complete 164 laps over the three days—a modest total compared to the established frontrunners. Bottas revealed that the team battled numerous technical "issues" throughout the week as they learned how to operate the complex new machine. "This is really the phase where we are solving problems and learning to use the car properly," the Finn explained. Every run provided a new lesson, often in the form of a technical glitch that required hours to fix. 

More about Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas reflects on "friendship" and rivalry with Hamilton

Valtteri Bottas reflects on "friendship" and rivalry with Hamilton

Feb 19
 Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge

Pérez and Bottas Ready to Lead Cadillac’s Charge

Jan 26

Despite the struggles, Bottas described the test as a "milestone." Simply getting a car designed and built from scratch onto the track is an achievement for a rookie organization. "This was absolutely a milestone, and for me personally also the first time driving for the Cadillac Formula 1 team. That feels amazing," he said. He expressed pride in the mechanics and engineers who worked tirelessly to keep the car running, noting that the team is "growing together" with every obstacle they overcome. 

A Hectic Path to Bahrain 

There is no time for rest for the Cadillac drivers. Bottas revealed he is flying immediately to the United States to jump into the simulator. "It will be a busy period between now and Bahrain for the whole team," he told reporters. The goal is to correlate the data gathered in Barcelona with the virtual model, allowing the team to analyze the results and potentially manufacture new parts before the official test in Bahrain. 

"Now that we finally have a lot of data from the new car, a lot of analysis follows and maybe even the development of new parts for Bahrain," Bottas concluded. "It will be hectic, but we will make sure we are ready." Cadillac knows they will likely start the season at the back of the grid, but the transparent and hardworking approach led by Bottas suggests they are building a solid foundation for the future. 

F1 News Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

Replies (0)

Login to reply

AZ Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

AZAzerbaijan Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
833
2
Mercedes
469
3
Red Bull Racing
451
4
Ferrari
398
5
Williams
137
6
Racing Bulls
92
7
Aston Martin
89
8
Haas F1
79
9
Sauber
70
10
Alpine F1
22
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
  • Team Cadillac F1
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country FI
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (36)
  • Place of b. Nastola, FI
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Cadillac
Show full profile
show sidebar