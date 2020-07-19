user icon
F1Grand Prix Hungary - Startgrid

HU Hungaroring - 19 July 2020

1

GB

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes

  • 1:13.447

2

FI

Valtteri Bottas

Mercedes

  • 1:13.554
  • +0.107

3

CA

Lance Stroll

Racing Point

  • 1:14.377
  • +0.930

4

MX

Sergio Perez

Racing Point

  • 1:14.545
  • +1.098

5

DE

Sebastian Vettel

Ferrari

  • 1:14.774
  • +1.327

6

MC

Charles Leclerc

Ferrari

  • 1:14.817
  • +1.370

7

NL

Max Verstappen

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:14.849
  • +1.402

8

GB

Lando Norris

McLaren

  • 1:14.966
  • +1.519

9

ES

Carlos Sainz jr

McLaren

  • 1:15.027
  • +1.580

10

FR

Pierre Gasly

Alpha Tauri

  • no time

11

AU

Daniel Ricciardo

Renault

  • 1:15.661
  • +2.214

12

GB

George Russell

Williams

  • 1:15.698
  • +2.251

13

TH

Alexander Albon

Red Bull Racing

  • 1:15.715
  • +2.268

14

FR

Esteban Ocon

Renault

  • 1:15.742
  • +2.295

15

CA

Nicholas Latifi

Williams

  • 1:16.544
  • +3.097

16

DK

Kevin Magnussen

Haas F1

  • 1:16.152
  • +2.705

17

RU

Daniil Kvyat

Alpha Tauri

  • 1:16.204
  • +2.757

18

FR

Romain Grosjean

Haas F1

  • 1:16.407
  • +2.960

19

IT

Antonio Giovinazzi

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:16.506
  • +3.059

20

FI

Kimi Räikkönen

Alfa Romeo Racing

  • 1:16.614
  • +3.167

  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 324

    Max just hit the wall while going into the starting grid, he broke his front wing, the car looks fine

    • Jul 19 2020 - 14:50

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
80
2
McLaren
39
3
Red Bull Racing
27
4
Racing Point
22
5
Ferrari
19
6
Renault
8
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary Hungaroring
