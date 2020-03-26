user icon
user icon
icon
link-icon
<< Return to the news list
Racing Point: 2021 rules delay doesn't mean teams can take it easy

Racing Point: 2021 rules delay doesn't mean teams can take it easy

  • Published on 26 Mar 2020 12:21
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Racing Point team principal Otmar Szafnauer affirms that teams will not be able to “take it easy” in relation to the new regulations when factories re-open.

The usual summer break has been extended from two weeks to three weeks and has been pushed forward to March and April due to the coronavirus, which has delayed the start of the 2020 season.

The introduction of the new technical regulations has been postponed to 2022, one year later than the original plan of 2021.

In 2021, teams will use their 2020 chassis as a method of saving costs. However, teams will still have a huge workload to undertake, despite the postponement of the new rules, according to Szafnauer.

“This is an unprecedented situation - one that is changing by the day,” he said. “Right now, we simply cannot say with any degree of certainty when we’ll be back to normal.

“There are so many factors that are not under our control. With that in mind, another decision taken between the teams and the FIA has been to delay the introduction of the new regulations until 2022.

“From both a logistical and a cost perspective, this makes absolute sense. Of course, that doesn’t mean we can afford to take it easy when we return to work.

“When we do eventually get back on track, we need to be in a position to compete – whatever the regulations. There’s still plenty of work ahead and we’ll be ready to tackle it when the time comes.”

Szafnauer confirmed that Racing Point shut down its factory on Thursday evening, with the aim of returning to work on April 16th.

“As things currently stand – and it’s important to stress that this is a constantly evolving situation – we’ll be returning to work on Thursday 16 April,” he said.

”We’ve also worked extremely hard over the last few weeks to ensure that all staff who can work from home have the equipment they need to set up home offices.

“We’re obviously disappointed not to be able to race for the foreseeable future but, ultimately, we all understand the significance of the situation.

“The challenges the world is currently facing are unlike anything I’ve known in my lifetime and clearly transcend the sport, so the decisions that have been made are the correct ones.”

F1 News Otmar Szafnauer Racing Point
<< Previous article Next article >>

Trending news

Replies (0)

Login to reply

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Friday weather-image

    Saturday weather-image

    Sunday weather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Race

    20:10 - 22:10

  • Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

    Fastest lap

     

CA Grand Prix of Canada

Local time 

  • Fridayweather-image

  • Free practice 1

    17:00 - 18:30

    Free practice 2

    21:00 - 22:30

  • Saturdayweather-image

  • Free practice 3

    17:00 - 18:00

    Qualifying

    20:00 - 21:00

  • Sunday weather-image

  • Race

    20:10 - 22:10

    Fastest lap

    20:10 - 22:10

Related news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Do you think countries hit by the coronavirus should cancel their 2020 F1 race?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
739
2
Ferrari
504
3
Red Bull Racing
417
4
McLaren
145
5
Renault
91
6
Toro Rosso
85
7
Racing Point
73
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
57
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

US Otmar Szafnauer
  • Team -
  • Points -
  • Podiums -
  • Grand Prix -
  • Country US
  • Date of b. Aug 13 1964 (55)
  • Place of b. Romania, US
  • Weight 0 kg
  • Length 0.00 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Racing Point
Racing Point
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
13 - Mar 15
Australia
Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam
Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China
Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco
Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France
Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom
Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary
Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil
Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Mar 15
Australia Albert Park
20 - Mar 22
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
3 - Apr 5
Viet Nam Hanoi Circuit
17 - Apr 19
China Shanghai International Circuit
1 - May 3
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
8 - May 10
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
21 - May 24
Monaco Monte Carlo
5 - Jun 7
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
12 - Jun 14
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
26 - Jun 28
France Paul Ricard
3 - Jul 5
Austria Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
United Kingdom Silverstone
31 - Aug 2
Hungary Hungaroring
28 - Aug 30
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy Monza
18 - Sep 20
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
25 - Sep 27
Russian Sochi Autodrom
9 - Oct 11
Japan Circuit Suzuka
23 - Oct 25
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
30 - Nov 1
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
13 - Nov 15
Brazil Interlagos
27 - Nov 29
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar