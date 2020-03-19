2021 F1 technical regulations postponed until 2022

The FIA has confirmed that the planned technical regulations switch up for 2021 has been postponed until 2022.

All ten teams agreed to the deferral amid ongoing concerns around the coronavirus pandemic.

The teams will continue to use their 2020 chassis in 2021, while discussions regarding the freezing of other components to be discussed in the future.

The introduction of the $175 million budget cap will remain for 2021.

A statement reads: “Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022.

“All parties further discussed the current situation of the 2020 championship and how the sport will react to the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the currently volatile financial situation this has created, it has been agreed that teams will use their 2020 chassis for 2021, with the potential freezing of further components to be discussed in due course.

“The introduction and implementation of the Financial Regulations will go ahead as planned in 2021, and discussions remain ongoing between the FIA, Formula 1 and all teams regarding further ways to make significant cost savings.

“All teams expressed their support for the FIA and Formula 1 in their ongoing efforts to restructure the 2020 calendar as the global situation regarding COVID-19 develops.

“All of these commitments will be referred to the relevant governing structures for final ratification.”