Formula 1's summer shutdown brought forward due to coronavirus

Formula 1 has confirmed that the usual summer factory shutdown has been brought forward due to the coronavirus.

In recent years, teams have been required to halt all production in their factories for two weeks in August, which became known as the summer break.

The conventional 14-day break has been extended to 21 days, and will take place over the course of March and April.

"In light of the global impact of the COVID-19 coronavirus currently affecting the organisation of FIA Formula One World Championship events, the World Motor Sport Council has approved a change to the 2020 FIA Formula 1 Sporting Regulations, moving the summer shutdown period from July and August to March and April and extending it from 14 to 21 days.

"All competitors must therefore observe a shutdown period of 21 consecutive days during the months of March and/or April.

"The change was supported unanimously by both the F1 Strategy Group and F1 Commission."

The shutdown, which in this unique circumstance takes place before the season has begun, will allow for a more condensed calendar should the campaign get underway later this year.