Qualifying: Verstappen edges Vettel for pole in Brazil

<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Verstappen edges Vettel for pole in Brazil

  • Published on 16 Nov 2019 20:03
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has taken pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix, edging out Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel for the top spot. 

The Dutchman set a 1:07.508 in Q3, going one-tenth faster than Vettel who will start on the front row. 

In the final moments of the Q3 session, Lewis Hamilton pipped Charles Leclerc for third place, dropping the Monegasque driver to fourth.

However, due to a grid penalty for taking on a new engine this weekend, the Ferrari driver will start Sunday's race from 14th on the grid.

Valtteri Bottas secured fifth for Mercedes, while Alexander Albon couldn't improve on his final run and had to settle for sixth, three-tenths down on teammate Verstappen. 

Gasly wins close midfield battle

In the tight battle for the midfield, there was surprise as Haas managed to get both of its cars into the top ten following a handful of tricky events.

The American squad failed to capture the 'best of the rest' spot, as Pierre Gasly qualified in seventh-place - outperforming his teammate Daniil Kvyat, who dropped out in Q1.

Romain Grosjean was the first of the Haas cars in eighth place, while Kevin Magnussen rounded out the top ten. Kimi Raikkonen ended the session lodged in between the Haas duo in ninth.

McLaren suffer underwhelming session

McLaren's qualifying session started off with a blow, as Carlos Sainz reported an issue with his engine while he took to the circuit in Q1.

The Spaniard failed to set a lap time and will start the race from the back of the grid. His teammate Lando Norris qualified in 11th, but will move into the top ten following the application of Leclerc's penalty.

Renault also failed to get one of its cars into Q3, with Daniel Ricciardo narrowly getting the better of Nico Hulkenberg in Q2, with the two making up 12th and 14th respectively.

Antonio Giovinazzi failed to progress out of the Q2 dropzone, and was the cause of double-waved yellow flags in the final moments of the session due to a spin.

F1Grand Prix Brazil - Qualifying

BR Interlagos - 16 November 2019

Photos Brazil 2019

Replies (1)

Login to reply
  • f1fan0101

    Posts: 1,752

    great session, nice to see it all so close

    • + 0
    • Nov 16 2019 - 20:34

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
695
2
Ferrari
479
3
Red Bull Racing
366
4
McLaren
121
5
Renault
83
6
Racing Point
65
7
Toro Rosso
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

