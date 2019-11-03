US GP: Hamilton secures sixth title as Bottas wins in Austin

Lewis Hamilton has clinched his sixth world drivers' championship at the Circuit of the Americas, becoming only the second driver to do so in Formula 1 history.

Hamilton's strategy to get to the end of the race was on one pit stop, while Valtteri Bottas, who started from pole position, made two stops during the race.

Hamilton held the lead in the late stages of the race, but came under pressure from Bottas, who made his second pit stop for the medium tyers on lap 36.

After he was passed by Bottas for the lead, the Briton came under pressure from Max Verstappen, who also drove a two-stop strategy.

However, Hamilton was able to keep Verstappen behind, with his defence being aided by double-waved yellow flags at the end of the back straight for Kevin Magnussen, who retired from the race.

Ferrari endures disaster race

After Sebastian Vettel started the grand prix from the front row, the German had a disaster start and slipped back to seventh place, complaining of understeer with the car.

As he chased the positions that he lost, Vettel's rear suspension broke in a sudden fashion which sent the Ferrari driver out of the race.

Vettel insisted after his race ended that it was unlikely a kerb caused his failure.

His teammate Charles Leclerc could not muster up the pace to fight the leaders, and had to settle for fourth place, ahead of Alexander Albon.

Albon's route to fifth place was complicated after he made contact with Carlos Sainz on the opening lap, forcing him into the pits.

The Thai-British driver cut his way through the field to record his sixth consecutive top-six finish since joining Red Bull during the summer break.

After they scrapped early on in the race for position, Daniel Ricciardo ended up crossing the line just in front of Lando Norris, with the former coming out on top in the midfield battle.

Behind them came their teammates, with the second McLaren of Carlos Sainz leading Nico Hulkenberg.

Sergio Perez picked up the final point after Daniil Kvyat received a penalty on the final lap of the race for causing a collision with Perez.

More to follow...