FP2: Bottas stays on top at Suzuka

<strong>FP2:</strong> Bottas stays on top at Suzuka

  • Published on 11 Oct 2019 08:32
  • comments 0
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has concluded practice from the Japanese Grand Prix on top of the timesheets, keeping his position at the top of the standings from this morning's session.

Bottas' fastest lap time was a 1:27.785, which was exactly one-tenth of a second ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton, who was second fastest.

Should qualifying fail to take place on Sunday morning, Bottas will take pole position for the start of the race, as this session's classification will form the grid in an event that a proper qualifying session can't be held.

However, it wasn't plain sailing for the Finn, as with just over an hour left to run, he spun while entering the final corner to start a hot lap. 

Max Verstappen was fourth fastest for Red Bull, heading the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel.

Both Ferrari drivers set their hot laps in the final minutes of the session compared to their rivals who opted for an earlier time slot.

Alexander Albon was sixth in the second Red Bull, just over sixth-tenths down on pace-setter Bottas.

As he did in the opening practice session, Carlos Sainz topped the midfield pack, boasting a three-tenths of a second gap over the nearest car, which in this case was Sergio Perez.

After sitting out the opening practice session to allow Naoki Yamamoto to drive the car, Pierre Gasly ended FP2 in ninth place, in front of Lando Norris who concluded the top ten.

Antonio Giovinazzi returned to the track in second after setting just four laps this morning before being hit with a car problem, and endured no major setbacks during the 90 minutes.

F1Grand Prix Japan - Free practice 2

JP Circuit Suzuka - 11 October 2019

Photos Japan 2019

SM1

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

JP Grand Prix of Japan

Local time 

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
571
2
Ferrari
409
3
Red Bull Racing
311
4
McLaren
101
5
Renault
68
6
Toro Rosso
55
7
Racing Point
52
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

FI Valtteri Bottas 77
Valtteri Bottas
  • Team Mercedes
  • Points 1,022
  • Podiums 36
  • Grand Prix 97
  • Country Finland
  • Date of b. Aug 28 1989 (30)
  • Place of b. Nastola, Finland
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.73 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

