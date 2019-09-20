user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>FP1:</strong> Verstappen fastest in Singapore, Bottas crashes

FP1: Verstappen fastest in Singapore, Bottas crashes

  • Published on 20 Sep 2019 12:01
  • comments 1
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Max Verstappen has ended the opening practice session of the Singapore Grand Prix weekend on top of the timesheets, ahead of the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel.

Despite the fact there were no Mercedes cars within the top two, both Silver Arrows of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri were third and fourth respectively on the hard tyres, compared to the softs that were used by Verstappen and Vettel.

Bottas' session ended early as he crashed into Turn 19 after losing the rear when turning in. The Finn also tapped the wall at the same corner earlier in the session, damaging a wheel rim.

A red flag was deployed while the stricken W10 was recovered by the marshalls, with Bottas stating on his way back to the Mercedes garage that the accident was "my bad".

The second Red Bull of Alexander Albon was fifth fastest, 1.2 seconds down on his teammate, who set the pace for the session.

Charles Leclerc also missed out on a lot of running, as a gearbox issue halted his programme. Ferrari confirmed it is investigating the cause of the problem.

Nico Hulkenberg was the only Renault inside the top ten, finishing ahead of the McLaren of Carlos Sainz. 

Two-tenths behind Sainz in eighth was the second McLaren of Lando Norris, who ran wide at Turn 9 during the session, opting not to take the corner after detecting a minor instability issue.

Ninth and tenth saw the Toro Rosso duo of Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, with just over one-tenth of a second separating the Red Bull juniors. 

F1Grand Prix Singapore - Free practice 1

SG Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20 September 2019

Photos Singapore 2019

Replies (1)

Login to reply

Related news



SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

SG Grand Prix of Singapore

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos


Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?


World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
505
2
Ferrari
351
3
Red Bull Racing
266
4
McLaren
83
5
Renault
65
6
Toro Rosso
51
7
Racing Point
46
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
34
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Country Netherlands
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (21)
  • Place of b. Hasselt, Netherlands
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.80 m
Show full profile


Team profile

Mercedes
Mercedes
Show full profile

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar