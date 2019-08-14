Marko: Red Bull had to give Albon a chance

Red Bull advisor Dr Helmut Marko says the team "had to react" to the poor performances of Pierre Gasly this year.
On Monday, the energy drink outfit announced that Alexander Albon has replaced Gasly at the senior team, while Gasly returns to Toro Rosso, where he spent the 2018 season.
Gasly has often found himself battling midfield teams this year, while former teammate Max Verstappen scored podiums and race wins.
MORE: Albon: 'Surreal' to be promoted to Red Bull | Verstappen not thinking about potential championship challenge
From the Belgian Grand Prix onwards, Verstappen will be paired up with Albon, who receives the promotion despite only having 12 F1 starts under his belt.
"Gasly has problems in traffic, he loses places and he can't overtake," Marko told Auto Bild. "So we had to react and give Albon a chance until the end of the season. Gasly takes his place at Toro Rosso and then we see who will be driving next year next to Max."
The 2019 campaign also marks Red Bull's first with Honda. The partnership has so far been successful, with Max Verstappen taking two wins and three further podiums.
Marko admits that Red Bull underestimated the Japanese manufacturer prior to the start of the season, and believes the Milton Keynes squad can be competitive at any circuit in the second half of the season.
"We built a car with too little downforce," Marko admitted. "We underestimated the progression of our new engine partner Honda.
"They delivered more power than we thought. That's why we first wanted to compensate for the missing power with a chassis that is very aerodynamically efficient, but we corrected that.
"In the last races, we were almost equal to Mercedes. We definitely caught up with Ferrari. I think we'll be competitive on any kind of track in the second half of the season."
Replies (6)Login to reply
calle.itw
Posts: 7,214
Had to? No, not in the slightest. Wanted to? Apparently, and with good reason I feel. 1 more year would've done him well, but if this goes well, this could be another favourite lineup of mine for this year.
boudy
Posts: 1,153
I agree with Marko (but feel a bit dirty in saying that). Gasly hasn't been that convincing in race situations but I don't feel that Albon has enough experience in F1 machinery to be able to do an better job. Car placement is better by Albon. They need a no2 in RBR since it's not fair to expect any rookie to be on the level with Verstappen. If Albon can stay with close enough it would protect Verstappen from more strategies and gain more points.
Ram Samartha
Posts: 871
The guy makes me sick. Just threw up a little in my mouth. What a d!K. I hope Kvyat gets a chance at top team and gets out from under the shade of Marko.
Dert38
Posts: 70
he is great but not convinced, that's exactly need marco to f**k (talking straight sry)
f1ski
Posts: 459
gasly was given a chance. too many big mistakes. I don't think Ricciardo would have done as well as max.
Dert38
Posts: 70
actually they weren't even care about Pierre...