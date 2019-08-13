user icon
Albon: 'Surreal' to be promoted to Red Bull

Albon: 'Surreal' to be promoted to Red Bull

  • Published on 13 Aug 2019 08:18
  • comments 4
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Alexander Albon says it's "surreal" to be promoted to Red Bull ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix.

The energy drink squad confirmed on Monday that it would alter its line-up for the second half of the season, replacing Pierre Gasly with rookie Albon. 

Gasly has struggled against his former teammate Max Verstappen this season, and has often found himself battling midfield teams, scoring 63 points to Verstappen's 181.

Speaking on social media, Albon stated: "Surreal to have been given this massive opportunity! Can’t thank you enough for believing in me and making this possible.

"It’s a big jump into the deep end, but I’ve got my swimming shorts on!hanks to all the guys at Toro Rosso, especially Franz Tost for the massive opportunity in F1 and never-ending support throughout my first year! Now to focus for my first race with the team in Spa."

Albon's best finish this year came at the German Grand Prix, when he scored a sixth finish (crossing the line after making contact with Gasly towards the end of the race). 

The Thai-British driver is set to race at the team for the remainder of the season, before Red Bull evaluate who it will run in its 2020 line-up. 

In their own social media statement, Toro Rosso commented: "We’re excited to see Alex get the opportunity, and we’re happy to be working with Pierre again!


  • calle.itw

    Posts: 7,214

    I really hope things go well for him there.

    • + 0
    • Aug 13 2019 - 10:46
  • Biggs7

    Posts: 38

    I think its a good move for Redbull to this boy got talent. He will do ok against Max and hopefully topple Ferrari for second spot behind Mercedes.

    • + 0
    • Aug 13 2019 - 11:57
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,006

      If Leclerc could fix his mistakes, its not easy to step into 2nd position. I am not convinced that, Albon would fare far better than Gasly in a car not suitable for him in the middle of the season.

      • + 0
      • Aug 13 2019 - 17:49
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,006

    He must be very very wary of stepping into the other Redbull car. 1) He will be compared with Verstappen 2) He should score points from the get go, and stay within .200 sec off Max. Because, this is not an assurance for 2020, rather a test to validate if he is better than Kvyat.

    • + 0
    • Aug 13 2019 - 17:46

