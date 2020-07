Horner tegen Vettel: "Heeft Ferrari je naam van je jas gehaald?"

A nice moment between Seb, Christian Horner and Helmut Marko in the paddock today.



Christian Horner: Did they even take your name off now (off the jacket)?

Seb: Yeah 😆

Christian Horner: That's a bit harsh!

Are you alright?

Seb: Yeah.



