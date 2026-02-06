Carlos Sainz enters the 2026 season facing a nightmare scenario. After being ousted by Ferrari to make way for Lewis Hamilton, the Spaniard rebuilt his reputation with a stellar stint at Williams in 2025, scoring podiums and leading the team's resurgence. However, as the new regulations dawn, serious questions are being asked about whether he backed the wrong horse. Reports emerging from the paddock suggest that Williams is in crisis, with their new FW48 car reportedly 20 kilograms overweight and critically behind schedule.

The Weight of Expectation

The 2026 rules were meant to be the great equalizer that allowed Williams to bridge the gap to the top teams. Sainz and teammate Alex Albon were optimistic that the Mercedes engine in the back of their car would propel them up the grid. Instead, a "significant calculation error" has allegedly left the car vastly over the minimum weight limit. In Formula 1, weight is lap time; a 20kg deficit is effectively a death sentence for performance, regardless of how good the engine is.

The fact that Williams missed the Barcelona shakedown entirely speaks volumes. While James Vowles spins it as a strategic choice to save parts, rivals see it as a sign of a team in disarray. For a driver of Sainz's caliber—a four-time race winner with championship ambitions—driving a car that is both late and heavy is a bitter pill to swallow.

Time is Running Out

At 31 years old, Sainz does not have infinite time to wait for a project to mature. He chose Williams over Audi and Alpine, believing in Vowles' vision. But if the FW48 is as uncompetitive as feared, he risks spending his prime years fighting to escape Q1. With his contract expiring at the end of 2026, alongside 16 other drivers, Sainz may already be looking for an escape hatch.

The coming weeks will be defining. If Williams cannot shed the weight and find reliability before the first race, Sainz’s decision to join the Grove squad might go down as one of the great "what ifs" of his career. He proved in 2025 that he is a top-tier driver; now he needs a car that doesn't anchor him to the back of the grid.