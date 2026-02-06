user icon
Former Formula 1 driver Christijan Albers has expressed a mixture of awe and caution regarding Adrian Newey’s first creation for Aston Martin. The legendary designer, who has won 12 constructors' titles with Williams, McLaren, and Red Bull, has taken the reins at Silverstone, and the new AMR26 is visibly radical. While many expect it to be a rocket ship, Albers warns that Newey’s genius often comes with a fragile edge. 

Brilliance vs. Reliability 

Speaking on the De Telegraaf podcast, Albers praised Newey’s track record but reminded listeners that his designs are not always bulletproof. "Newey has built fantastic cars," Albers noted. "But he has also built cars that were so extreme that they had a problem every day. It can go either way." 

The fear is that in chasing ultimate aerodynamic performance, Newey may have packaged the car so tightly that it becomes a nightmare to operate. A fast car that breaks down is of no use in a championship fight. Albers highlighted that the true test will come in Bahrain, where the heat and rough track surface will expose any fragility in the "extreme" design. 

Too Many Variables

Albers also pointed out that the 2026 season introduces so many variables that predicting a winner is impossible. He referenced the fluctuating form of teams like Haas last year as proof that car development is never linear. "In the race, the cars were further apart due to the focus on tyre temperature," he explained. 

For Aston Martin, the combination of a new Newey chassis, a returning Honda engine partner, and a team still learning to operate at a championship level is a volatile mix. Albers is fascinated to see the result, but he isn't ready to hand them the trophy just yet. The AMR26 might be a masterpiece, or it might be a beautiful disaster. 

