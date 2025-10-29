Aston Martin has officially confirmed that 19-year-old American driver Jak Crawford will join the team in 2026 as its new reserve and development driver. The announcement effectively ends speculation linking Yuki Tsunoda to a potential move to the Silverstone-based outfit, signaling what may be the end of the Japanese driver’s Formula 1 career.

A New Chapter for Aston Martin

Crawford, currently competing in Formula 2, will take on an important role within Aston Martin next season. He will attend all 24 Grand Prix weekends as the team’s third driver, assisting with simulator work and car development. His arrival also aligns with the introduction of Honda engines, as the team begins its technical partnership with the Japanese manufacturer in 2026.

What This Means for Yuki Tsunoda

The timing of the announcement is particularly striking. Tsunoda, who currently races alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, was heavily linked to Aston Martin due to his long-standing connection with Honda. For months, rumors suggested that the 24-year-old could secure a reserve seat as part of Honda’s return to the grid with Aston Martin.

However, those hopes now appear dashed. Tsunoda has struggled to deliver consistent performances this season and is widely expected to leave Red Bull after 2025. Aston Martin’s decision to place its faith in Crawford indicates a clear focus on youth and long-term development rather than experience.

Drugovich Out, Crawford In

The opportunity at Aston Martin initially seemed open after Felipe Drugovich, the team’s current reserve driver, confirmed his full-time move to Formula E with Andretti. According to sources from PlanetF1.com, Drugovich will even terminate his Aston Martin contract before the start of the new Formula E season in December.

With that vacancy now filled by Crawford, the young American becomes a central figure in Aston Martin’s future alongside Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. His promotion underscores the team’s commitment to building a strong foundation for the new era of Formula 1.

For Yuki Tsunoda, however, the outlook is far less promising. With most seats on the 2026 grid already secured, the Japanese driver’s options in Formula 1 are rapidly running out.