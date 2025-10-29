user icon
Aston Martin Chooses Crawford, Leaving Tsunoda's F1 Future in Doubt

Aston Martin Chooses Crawford, Leaving Tsunoda's F1 Future in Doubt
  Published on 29 Oct 2025 08:37
  • comments 0
  By: Bob Plaizier

Aston Martin has officially confirmed that 19-year-old American driver Jak Crawford will join the team in 2026 as its new reserve and development driver. The announcement effectively ends speculation linking Yuki Tsunoda to a potential move to the Silverstone-based outfit, signaling what may be the end of the Japanese driver’s Formula 1 career. 

A New Chapter for Aston Martin 

Crawford, currently competing in Formula 2, will take on an important role within Aston Martin next season. He will attend all 24 Grand Prix weekends as the team’s third driver, assisting with simulator work and car development. His arrival also aligns with the introduction of Honda engines, as the team begins its technical partnership with the Japanese manufacturer in 2026. 

What This Means for Yuki Tsunoda 

The timing of the announcement is particularly striking. Tsunoda, who currently races alongside Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing, was heavily linked to Aston Martin due to his long-standing connection with Honda. For months, rumors suggested that the 24-year-old could secure a reserve seat as part of Honda’s return to the grid with Aston Martin. 

However, those hopes now appear dashed. Tsunoda has struggled to deliver consistent performances this season and is widely expected to leave Red Bull after 2025. Aston Martin’s decision to place its faith in Crawford indicates a clear focus on youth and long-term development rather than experience. 

Drugovich Out, Crawford In 

The opportunity at Aston Martin initially seemed open after Felipe Drugovich, the team’s current reserve driver, confirmed his full-time move to Formula E with Andretti. According to sources from PlanetF1.com, Drugovich will even terminate his Aston Martin contract before the start of the new Formula E season in December. 

With that vacancy now filled by Crawford, the young American becomes a central figure in Aston Martin’s future alongside Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll. His promotion underscores the team’s commitment to building a strong foundation for the new era of Formula 1.

For Yuki Tsunoda, however, the outlook is far less promising. With most seats on the 2026 grid already secured, the Japanese driver’s options in Formula 1 are rapidly running out. 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Driver profile

JP Yuki Tsunoda 22
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 117
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 110
  • Country JP
  • Date of b. May 11 2000 (25)
  • Place of b. Kanagawa, Japan, JP
  • Weight 54 kg
  • Length 1.59 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
