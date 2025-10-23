user icon
Marko Pleased with Tsunoda Despite Red Bull Rumors: “He’s Finding Stability”
  Published on 23 Oct 2025 11:40
  • comments 0
  By: Bob Plaizier

Yuki Tsunoda appears to be settling in at Red Bull Racing, showing steady improvement in recent weeks. The Japanese driver has collected sixteen points across the last three Grands Prix — four more than he scored during the rest of the season combined. But with his future still uncertain, the question remains: will it be enough to secure a seat in Formula 1 next year? 

A step up and a challenge 

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull Racing after just two rounds this season, replacing Liam Lawson, whose performances had been underwhelming. Seventeen races later,

Lawson still holds a two-point advantage over his Japanese counterpart. With no confirmed contract for 2026, Tsunoda is now fighting to prove he belongs on the grid. 

Marko sees progress 

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko spoke to Sky Sports Deutschland after the United States Grand Prix and praised Tsunoda’s recent form. “He had a very strong start and was competitive when he found his rhythm,” Marko said. “There’s clearly an upward trend. He’s stabilizing himself, and that’s very important in the fight for the championship.” 

When asked about Tsunoda’s future, Marko remained cautious. “That’s not our main priority at the moment,” he admitted. “The planning is in place, and we’ll see to what extent we can make a decision soon.” 

Tsunoda finished seventh in the Austin Grand Prix, earning six points, and added another two points from the sprint race — his strongest weekend of the season so far. 

Tsunoda pleased with his own progress 

The Japanese driver now sits joint-fifteenth in the standings alongside Esteban Ocon, both on 28 points. After the race, Tsunoda sounded upbeat about his performance:  “I managed to gain a few positions in the opening laps, and overall, my pace wasn’t bad,” he said. “I probably pushed a little too hard in the second stint, but it’s positive to score points in both races this weekend. That’s what we need to keep doing.” 

A future still up in the air 

Despite his recent improvement, Tsunoda’s chances of remaining with Red Bull look slim. Rumors are intensifying that Isack Hadjar could be promoted to the senior team for next season. If that happens, Tsunoda’s best option may be to stay within the Racing Bulls setup — especially now that most of the grid for next year is already locked in. 

 

World Championship standings 2025

Pos
Team
Points
1
McLaren
713
2
Ferrari
356
3
Mercedes
353
4
Red Bull Racing
346
5
Williams
111
6
Racing Bulls
72
7
Aston Martin
69
8
Haas F1
62
9
Sauber
60
10
Alpine F1
20
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2025

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Bahrain
14 - Mar 16
Australia
Albert Park
21 - Mar 23
China
Shanghai International Circuit
4 - Apr 6
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
11 - Apr 13
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
18 - Apr 20
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
2 - May 4
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
16 - May 18
Italy
Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari
23 - May 25
Monaco
Monte Carlo
30 - Jun 1
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
13 - Jun 15
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
27 - Jun 29
Austria
Red Bull Ring
4 - Jul 6
United Kingdom
Silverstone
25 - Jul 27
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
1 - Aug 3
Hungary
Hungaroring
29 - Aug 31
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
5 - Sep 7
Italy
Monza
19 - Sep 21
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
3 - Oct 5
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
17 - Oct 19
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
24 - Oct 26
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
7 - Nov 9
Brazil
Interlagos
21 - Nov 23
United States of America
Las Vegas Street Circuit
28 - Nov 30
Qatar
Losail International Circuit
5 - Dec 7
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

