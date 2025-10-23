Marko Pleased with Tsunoda Despite Red Bull Rumors: “He’s Finding Stability”

Yuki Tsunoda appears to be settling in at Red Bull Racing, showing steady improvement in recent weeks. The Japanese driver has collected sixteen points across the last three Grands Prix — four more than he scored during the rest of the season combined. But with his future still uncertain, the question remains: will it be enough to secure a seat in Formula 1 next year?

A step up and a challenge

Tsunoda was promoted to Red Bull Racing after just two rounds this season, replacing Liam Lawson, whose performances had been underwhelming. Seventeen races later,

Lawson still holds a two-point advantage over his Japanese counterpart. With no confirmed contract for 2026, Tsunoda is now fighting to prove he belongs on the grid.

Marko sees progress

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko spoke to Sky Sports Deutschland after the United States Grand Prix and praised Tsunoda’s recent form. “He had a very strong start and was competitive when he found his rhythm,” Marko said. “There’s clearly an upward trend. He’s stabilizing himself, and that’s very important in the fight for the championship.”

When asked about Tsunoda’s future, Marko remained cautious. “That’s not our main priority at the moment,” he admitted. “The planning is in place, and we’ll see to what extent we can make a decision soon.”

Tsunoda finished seventh in the Austin Grand Prix, earning six points, and added another two points from the sprint race — his strongest weekend of the season so far.

Tsunoda pleased with his own progress

The Japanese driver now sits joint-fifteenth in the standings alongside Esteban Ocon, both on 28 points. After the race, Tsunoda sounded upbeat about his performance: “I managed to gain a few positions in the opening laps, and overall, my pace wasn’t bad,” he said. “I probably pushed a little too hard in the second stint, but it’s positive to score points in both races this weekend. That’s what we need to keep doing.”

A future still up in the air

Despite his recent improvement, Tsunoda’s chances of remaining with Red Bull look slim. Rumors are intensifying that Isack Hadjar could be promoted to the senior team for next season. If that happens, Tsunoda’s best option may be to stay within the Racing Bulls setup — especially now that most of the grid for next year is already locked in.