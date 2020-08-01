user icon
<strong>FP3: </strong>Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2

FP3: Bottas leads Mercedes 1-2

  • Published on 01 Aug 2020 13:01
  • comments 0
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Valtteri Bottas has finished the final practice session just ahead of his teammate Lewis Hamilton

The Finn lead the timesheets by 0.0138s from Hamilton, with Max Verstappen the closest challenger to the Silver Arrows in third.

The Racing Point of Lance Stroll finished in fourth, but the Pink Panthers were further off the pace than many had expected after the race in Hungary. Stroll was 0.7s away from the top, just beating the McLaren of Carlos Sainz.

Charles Leclerc was in sixth, splitting the two McLaren's at their home Grand Prix. Lando Norris was nearly a second down on Bottas, with the Brit sporting a one-off helmet designed by a six-year-old.  

Norris' teammate for 2021, Daniel Ricciardo, was next up on the timesheets in eighth place for Renault. He narrowly beat his ex-teammate and replacement for Sergio Perez Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg is still getting to grips with his Racing Point but is showing strong improvements after every session, so you would expect the German to be right on the pace as we go into qualifying. 

Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten for AlphaTauri, and the Frenchman has been on the pace all weekend. The former Toro Rosso team appear to be contenders for a top ten start, although with how close the midfield is any little mistake could prove costly. 

It was a delayed start to the session for Alex Albon in the other Red Bull car, as the team discovered an electrical issue when starting up the car. This comes after his running was cut short in FP2 due to a heavy crash, with spare parts being delivered to the circuit on Saturday morning,

F1 News
F1Grand Prix United Kingdom - Free practice 3

GB Silverstone - 01 August 2020

GB Grand Prix of Great Britain

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
View more photos

World Championship standings 2020

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
121
2
Red Bull Racing
55
3
McLaren
41
4
Racing Point
40
5
Ferrari
27
6
Renault
12
7
Alpha Tauri
7
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
2
9
Haas F1
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2020

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
3 - Jul 5
Austria
Red Bull Ring
10 - Jul 12
Austria
Red Bull Ring
17 - Jul 19
Hungary
Hungaroring
31 - Aug 2
United Kingdom
Silverstone
7 - Aug 9
United Kingdom
Silverstone
14 - Aug 16
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
28 - Aug 30
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
4 - Sep 6
Italy
Monza
11 - Sep 13
Italy
Mugello
25 - Sep 27
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
See full schedule

