Could Alonso make F1 return with Renault?

  • Published on 14 May 2020 10:35
  • comments 3
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso may be targetting a comeback on the Formula 1 grid in 2021 with Renault, the team he won two world titles with in the mid-2000s.

A vacancy is expected to open up at the Enstone outfit at the end of the 2020 campaign, as Daniel Ricciardo is set to leave and settle in at McLaren alongside Lando Norris.

Alonso previously affirmed that he was interested in an F1 return in 2021 when the new technical regulations were set to be introduced, however they have since been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

Last week, the Spaniard stated that he knows what he will be doing in 2021 and was hoping that he could make his plans public soon

Spanish reports have stated that Alonso is in talks with Renault over a return that would see him race alongside Esteban Ocon.

Should Alonso return to Renault, it would mark his third stint with the team, having originally competed for it from 2003 to 2006 and again in 2008 and 2009.

Spanish outlet AS states that a return for Nico Hulkenberg at Renault is not on the cards as such a move would come too soon after he was replaced at the team at the end of the 2020 season.

Renault has asserted that it is hoping to promote one of its junior drivers into F1 by 2021, with Christian Lundgaard and Guanyu Zhou the frontrunners.

Renault hopeful of providing Lundgaard with F1 step

However, both drivers must achieve fourth or higher in this year's FIA Formula 2 championship in order to obtain a super licence needed to compete in F1. 

Trending news

Replies (3)

  • xoya

    Posts: 534

    I don't see the benefit for him if he comes back.
    Why would he tarnish his image even further?

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 11:12
  • JuJuHound

    Posts: 264

    Many ex-champions were coming back to F1 for testing but not many of them decided to come back... I remember Alan Jones coming back with Haas team back in 86? It was a poor performance by the car but he was happy just for driving.
    But with Fernando and Renault I just see a more frustration for Alonso... no reason to come back.

    Who should join Renault? Valterri Bottas that would allow Seb go to Mercedes... yes I'm dreaaaaamin' :)

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 11:26
  • Dert38

    Posts: 226

    Screw ASS let return Hulk!!!

    • + 0
    • May 14 2020 - 12:00

