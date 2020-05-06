user icon
Alonso knows 2021 plans, hopes to announce soon

  • Published on 06 May 2020 15:24
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Fernando Alonso states he has his driving plans sorted for 2021 and is hoping to make an announcement soon.

The two-time Formula 1 world champion walked away from motorsport's premier division in 2018 after a handful of difficult years with McLaren.

To add to his collection of F1 success, he racked up two 24 Hours of Le Mans victories and made his debut in the Dakar Rally earlier this year. 

The Spaniard has been linked to a return to F1 almost since he departed the series, with many current drivers out of contract at the end of the 2020 campaign.

According to Alonso, his plans have been set in place for next year, as he targets more success in the motorsport world.

"I know more or less what I'm going to do in 2021," Alonso said, as quoted by El Mundo. "I hope you will know soon, but I can't say more now."

Alonso previously highlighted that he could return to F1 with the introduction of the new technical regulations aimed at tightening up the competition in the field. 

The regulations have been pushed back to 2022 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Alonso believes the delay is “bad news” for the sport.

"I always said that in 2021, with the new rules, it was possible that I would return to Formula 1, because maybe the cars will be more equal, and I am hungry to test myself again.

"[The delay] is an understandable decision, because with this situation now you cannot develop the 2021 cars.”

Alonso is set to make his third visit to the Indianapolis 500 later this year in August, following his failure to qualify for the race in 2019. 

The 38-year-old affirms that he is not currently interested in taking part in a full IndyCar season in order to prepare for the 500-mile race. 

"That would require a great commitment and a lot of preparation," he said. "The Indy 500 is already a great commitment and requires great preparation so I don't imagine doing a full championship."

Replies (5)

  • ajpennypacker

    Posts: 2,253

    Sadly that doesn't sound at all like a return to F1. Other than Indy 500 and maybe a few other Indy races, there isn't anything else that interesting out there for him to do

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 16:42
  • Dert38

    Posts: 215

    Kimo A racing??????

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 16:54
  • calle.itw

    Posts: 8,056

    It could be a Renault return. There are some very strong rumours regarding Ricciardo leaving Renault in 2021, potentially returning to Red Bull. Alonso has already said that he is only interested in a top-team return, so generally speaking I'd eliminated him returning there, but Renault Is in the upper midfield, and also have the cash to keep him happy.

    • + 0
    • May 6 2020 - 20:04
    • mcbhargav

      Posts: 1,225

      Sounds about right. Wonder if Ricciardo would suck it up and rejoin Redbull again. If that's the case, Vettel should accept Ferrari's raw deal. But, another possibility is Ricciardo joining McLaren, Vettel to Redbull, Sainz to Ferrari. But, again Ricciardo's preference and McLaren's bank balance decide this domino effect.

      • + 0
      • May 6 2020 - 20:16
    • siggy74

      Posts: 127

      Maybe Aston Martin drive ;p

      • + 0
      • May 6 2020 - 22:38
  • Pistonhead

    Posts: 374

    Amazed if Ric rejoins RB, he has his pride of course and the key reason why he left is also still there - MV. Don't see it, he's an Aussie.

    • + 0
    • May 7 2020 - 10:07

