The statistics after week two of pre-season testing

  • Published on 29 Feb 2020 08:49
  • By: Fergal Walsh

The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.

Below, we've laid out statistics from the week.

Top ten fastest laps 
 

Driver Time Day Tyre
Valtteri Bottas 1.16.196 Three  
Max Verstappen 1:16.269 Three C4
Daniel Ricciardo 1:16.276 Three C5
Charles Leclerc 1:16.360 Three C5
Lewis Hamilton 1:16.410 Three C5
Esteban Ocon 1:16.433 Three C5
Sergio Perez 1:16.634 Three C5
Carlos Sainz 1:16.820 Three C4
Sebastian Vettel 1:16.841 Two C5
George Russell 1:16.871 Three C5


Driven laps + distance per driver
 

Driver Team Laps KM
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 261 1215
Sergio Perez Racing Point 238 1108
Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 229 1066
Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 221 1029
Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 216 1005
Carlos Sainz McLaren 209 973
Nicholas Latifi Williams 208 968
George Russell Williams 205 954
Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 193 898
Romain Grosjean Haas 193 898
Esteban Ocon Renault 186 865
Daniel Ricciardo Renault 177 824
Lance Stroll Racing Point 173 805
Lando Norris McLaren 170 791
Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 169 787
Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 166 772
Max Verstappen Red Bull 160 744
Alexander Albon Red Bull 149 694
Kevin Magnussen Haas 140 652
Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 92 428
Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo  53 246

 

Driven laps + distance per team
 

Team Laps KM
Ferrari 490 2281
Williams 413 1923
Racing Point 411 1913
Mercedes 409 1904
AlphaTauri 390 1815
McLaren 379 1764
Renault 363 1689
Haas 333 1550
Alfa Romeo 311 1448
Red Bull 309 1438


Driven laps + distance per engine supplier
 

Engine Laps KM
Mercedes 1233 5740
Ferrari 1134 5279
Renault 742 3454
Honda 699 3254

 

  • Fezile

    Posts: 6

    Your stats differs a lot with other sites e. g. Planet f1, Lewis you say did 193 laps they say 466, more than 200 difference. You mean more than 200 laps were mere instalation laps?

    • + 0
    • Feb 29 2020 - 17:44
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,905

      I think these stats only include what went on during this second week. For instance, last week alone RBH went for 400+ laps.

      • + 0
      • Feb 29 2020 - 19:14
    • calle.itw

      Posts: 7,905

      Hammy did a total of 193 (89+14+90) laps during this week, so that makes sense. Red Bull's numbers also add up to my theory.

      • + 0
      • Feb 29 2020 - 19:24

