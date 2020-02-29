The statistics after week two of pre-season testing

The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.

Below, we've laid out statistics from the week.

Top ten fastest laps



Driver Time Day Tyre Valtteri Bottas 1.16.196 Three Max Verstappen 1:16.269 Three C4 Daniel Ricciardo 1:16.276 Three C5 Charles Leclerc 1:16.360 Three C5 Lewis Hamilton 1:16.410 Three C5 Esteban Ocon 1:16.433 Three C5 Sergio Perez 1:16.634 Three C5 Carlos Sainz 1:16.820 Three C4 Sebastian Vettel 1:16.841 Two C5 George Russell 1:16.871 Three C5



Driven laps + distance per driver



Driver Team Laps KM Charles Leclerc Ferrari 261 1215 Sergio Perez Racing Point 238 1108 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 229 1066 Daniil Kvyat AlphaTauri 221 1029 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 216 1005 Carlos Sainz McLaren 209 973 Nicholas Latifi Williams 208 968 George Russell Williams 205 954 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 193 898 Romain Grosjean Haas 193 898 Esteban Ocon Renault 186 865 Daniel Ricciardo Renault 177 824 Lance Stroll Racing Point 173 805 Lando Norris McLaren 170 791 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 169 787 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 166 772 Max Verstappen Red Bull 160 744 Alexander Albon Red Bull 149 694 Kevin Magnussen Haas 140 652 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 92 428 Robert Kubica Alfa Romeo 53 246

Driven laps + distance per team



Team Laps KM Ferrari 490 2281 Williams 413 1923 Racing Point 411 1913 Mercedes 409 1904 AlphaTauri 390 1815 McLaren 379 1764 Renault 363 1689 Haas 333 1550 Alfa Romeo 311 1448 Red Bull 309 1438



Driven laps + distance per engine supplier

