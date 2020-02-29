The statistics after week two of pre-season testing

The second week of pre-season testing has concluded, with three days of running providing us with the first insights into how the 2020 season could shape up.
Below, we've laid out statistics from the week.
Top ten fastest laps
|Driver
|Time
|Day
|Tyre
|Valtteri Bottas
|1.16.196
|Three
|Max Verstappen
|1:16.269
|Three
|C4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1:16.276
|Three
|C5
|Charles Leclerc
|1:16.360
|Three
|C5
|Lewis Hamilton
|1:16.410
|Three
|C5
|Esteban Ocon
|1:16.433
|Three
|C5
|Sergio Perez
|1:16.634
|Three
|C5
|Carlos Sainz
|1:16.820
|Three
|C4
|Sebastian Vettel
|1:16.841
|Two
|C5
|George Russell
|1:16.871
|Three
|C5
Driven laps + distance per driver
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|KM
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|261
|1215
|Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|238
|1108
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|229
|1066
|Daniil Kvyat
|AlphaTauri
|221
|1029
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|216
|1005
|Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|209
|973
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|208
|968
|George Russell
|Williams
|205
|954
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|193
|898
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas
|193
|898
|Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|186
|865
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|177
|824
|Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|173
|805
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|170
|791
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|169
|787
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Alfa Romeo
|166
|772
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|160
|744
|Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|149
|694
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|140
|652
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|92
|428
|Robert Kubica
|Alfa Romeo
|53
|246
Driven laps + distance per team
|Team
|Laps
|KM
|Ferrari
|490
|2281
|Williams
|413
|1923
|Racing Point
|411
|1913
|Mercedes
|409
|1904
|AlphaTauri
|390
|1815
|McLaren
|379
|1764
|Renault
|363
|1689
|Haas
|333
|1550
|Alfa Romeo
|311
|1448
|Red Bull
|309
|1438
Driven laps + distance per engine supplier
|Engine
|Laps
|KM
|Mercedes
|1233
|5740
|Ferrari
|1134
|5279
|Renault
|742
|3454
|Honda
|699
|3254
Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
04:00 - 05:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:00 - 07:30
07:00 - 08:00
Local time
02:00 - 03:30
06:00 - 07:30
04:00 - 05:00
07:00 - 08:00
06:10 - 08:10
06:10 - 08:10
Fezile
Posts: 6
Your stats differs a lot with other sites e. g. Planet f1, Lewis you say did 193 laps they say 466, more than 200 difference. You mean more than 200 laps were mere instalation laps?
calle.itw
Posts: 7,905
I think these stats only include what went on during this second week. For instance, last week alone RBH went for 400+ laps.
calle.itw
Posts: 7,905
Hammy did a total of 193 (89+14+90) laps during this week, so that makes sense. Red Bull's numbers also add up to my theory.