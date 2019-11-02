user icon
icon

link-icon
<strong>Qualifying</strong>: Bottas edges Vettel for first pole position in Austin

Qualifying: Bottas edges Vettel for first pole position in Austin

  • Published on 02 Nov 2019 23:00
  • comments 0
  • By: Coilin Higgins

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took top honours this afternoon and secured pole position for tomorrow's race in Austin, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel joining him on the front row, missing out on pole by only one-hundredth of a second.

 Charles Leclerc managed to take part in the first part of qualifying after the team worked hard to replace the engine after a failure took the Monegasque driver out of FP3.

A number of drivers suffered in Q1, as Toro Rosso's Daniil Kvyat ran wide at turn 9, also Vettel suffering a major lockup going into the first corner, while McLaren's Lando Norris went fastest in a quickly improving track in Q1.

Mercedes and Ferrari set their flying laps on the Pirelli Medium tyre, while Hamilton set the early pace in Q2, with only a tenth and a half separating Hamilton in first to Vettel in fourth.

Positions three and four will be occupied by Max Verstappen and Leclerc with a disappointed Lewis Hamilton and Alex Albon taking their places on the grid just behind in fifth and sixth.

Albon and Verstappen showed the worth of the Red Bull RB15 around the circuit as Albon went fastest while Verstappen split the Mercedes for third. 

Both Ferrari's of Leclerc and Vettel topped the times in Q2 as the chequered flag fell, while Daniel Ricciardo was the only Renault to make it into the third and final part of qualifying.

An incident at turn 19 between Hamilton, Verstappen and Daniil Kvyat almost ended in contact between Verstappen and Hamilton, but all three got away unscathed and no investigations were deemed necessary by the stewards.

Bottas set the pace early on in Q3, breaking the track record and setting a time of 1:32.029, beating teammate Hamilton's record time from last year by two tenths.

Nobody could manage to challenge Bottas' time as the Finn was set on course to take his first pole position in Austin, while Albon has his second time deleted for exceeding track limits coming through turn 19.

Seventh and eighth for tomorrow's starting grid will be the McLaren duo of Carlos Sainz and Norris while Ricciardo and Pierre Gasly will start tomorrow's grand prix in ninth and tenth.

Replies (0)

Login to reply

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

US Grand Prix of the US

Local time 

Photo gallery

  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  • gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
View more photos

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

See full test schedule

Give your opinion!

Is Charles Leclerc the new number 1 driver at Ferrari?

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
652
2
Ferrari
466
3
Red Bull Racing
341
4
McLaren
111
5
Renault
73
6
Toro Rosso
64
7
Racing Point
64
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
35
9
Haas F1
28
10
Williams
1
Show full world champion standings

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
15 - Mar 17
Australia Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
12 - Apr 14
China Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
23 - May 26
Monaco Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates Yas Marina Circuit
See full schedule
show sidebar