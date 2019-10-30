Overview: Engine elements used per driver after the Mexican GP

After the Mexican Grand Prix, the component list for the drivers receiving new parts didn't grow much, as just Sergio Perez took on a new energy store and control electronics- which he wasn't penalised for.
Take a look at the full list below.
|#
|Team
|Driver
|ICE
|TC
|MGU-H
|MGU-K
|ES
|CE
|44
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|77
|Mercedes
|Valtteri Bottas
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Ferrari
|Sebastian Vettel
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|16
|Ferrari
|Charles Leclerc
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|33
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|23
|Red Bull Racing
|Alexander Albon
|5
|5
|5
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Renault
|Daniel Ricciardo
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|27
|Renault
|Nico Hülkenberg
|6
|4
|4
|3
|2
|3
|8
|Hare
|Romain Grosjean
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|20
|Hare
|Kevin Magnussen
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|55
|McLaren
|Carlos Sainz
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|4
|11
|Racing point
|Sergio Perez
|4
|4
|4
|3
|2
|2
|18
|Racing point
|Lance Stroll
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|Alfa Romeo
|Kimi Raikkonen
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|99
|Alfa Romeo
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|4
|26
|Toro Rosso
|Daniil Kvyat
|7
|7
|7
|6
|3
|3
|10
|Toro Rosso
|Pierre Gasly
|7
|5
|5
|5
|3
|3
|63
|Williams
|George Russell
|3
|3
|3
|2
|3
|3
|88
|Williams
|Robert Kubica
|4
|4
|4
|2
|1
|1
Local time
17:00 - 18:30
19:00 - 20:00
20:10 - 22:10
21:00 - 22:30
21:10 - 22:10
Circuit de Catalunya - Testing
