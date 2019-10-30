user icon
Overview: Engine elements used per driver after the Mexican GP

After the Mexican Grand Prix, the component list for the drivers receiving new parts didn't grow much, as just Sergio Perez took on a new energy store and control electronics- which he wasn't penalised for. 

Take a look at the full list below. 

 

# Team Driver ICE TC MGU-H MGU-K ES CE
44 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton 3 3 3 2 2 2
77 Mercedes Valtteri Bottas 3 3 3 2 2 2
5 Ferrari Sebastian Vettel 3 3 3 2 2 3
16 Ferrari Charles Leclerc 3 3 3 2 2 2
33 Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen 5 4 4 3 3 3
23 Red Bull Racing Alexander Albon 5 5 5 4 3 3
3 Renault Daniel Ricciardo 5 4 4 4 3 4
27 Renault Nico Hülkenberg 6 4 4 3 2 3
8 Hare Romain Grosjean 3 3 3 2 2 2
20 Hare Kevin Magnussen 3 3 3 2 2 3
55 McLaren Carlos Sainz 5 4 4 4 4 3
4 McLaren Lando Norris 4 4 4 4 4 4
11 Racing point Sergio Perez 4 4 4 3 2 2
18 Racing point Lance Stroll 4 4 4 2 1 1
7 Alfa Romeo Kimi Raikkonen 4 3 3 2 2 3
99 Alfa Romeo Antonio Giovinazzi 4 4 4 2 2 4
26 Toro Rosso Daniil Kvyat 7 7 7 6 3 3
10 Toro Rosso Pierre Gasly 7 5 5 5 3 3
63 Williams George Russell 3 3 3 2 3 3
88 Williams Robert Kubica 4 4 4 2 1 1

