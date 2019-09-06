user icon
<strong>FP1: </strong>Leclerc leads Sainz in rain hit session

FP1: Leclerc leads Sainz in rain hit session

  • Published on 06 Sep 2019 12:30
  • By: Harry Mattocks

Monza was soaked by rain last night, and then again during the Formula 3 practice session earlier Friday morning. This meant that any representative times were hard to come by, with the only runs on slick tyres coming at the end of the session.

Leclerc was the fastest out of these final runs, with the Ferrari driver 0.306s faster than Carlos Sainz Jr in the McLaren. Sainz did spin on the outside of the Ascari chicane earlier in the session, but escaped without punishment.

Lando Norris was third fastest, however the British rookie struggled to make it round the first chicane throughout the session. He was another of the late slick runners, with McLaren hoping to collect as much data as they could in the closing minutes of the session.

Hamilton was fourth, with Red Bull rookie Alex Albon completing the top five. Daniil Kvyat was sixth, with the Russian showing great pace in changeable conditions once again after his podium in Germany.

Max Verstappen will be starting from the back of the grid this weekend alongside Norris, after both drivers have fitted new engines. Verstappen struggled to heat the tyres on his slick runs, and the Dutchman ended up down in seventh place.

Sebastian Vettel was next up in eighth place, with the Ferrari driver suspected to be running on high fuel on the end of the session. His best lap was 2.602s off his teammate's lap, with is definitely not representative of the German's pace at the Scuderia's home race.

Valtteri Bottas was ninth, with the Finn compromising his attempt at a chart-topping time with a spin at the first chicane.

Pierre Gasly rounded out the top ten, with the recently demoted Toro Rosso driver not being able to find the pace of his teammate Kvyat.

Antonio Giovinazzi did not re-emerge from the garage in the closing stages, as the Italian was another victim of the first chicane. He had a very slow speed spin on the intermediate tyres.

His teammate, Kimi Raikkonen, was last on the timesheets as he brought out the first red flag of the session. The Finn ran into the gravel at the Parabolica, just touching the wall in his Alfa Romeo.

F1Grand Prix Italy - Free practice 1

IT Monza - 06 September 2019

Photos Italy 2019

IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
IT Grand Prix of Italy

Local time 

  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
  gallery-pic
    gallery-pic
Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Testing

World Championship standings 2019

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
471
2
Ferrari
326
3
Red Bull Racing
254
4
McLaren
82
5
Toro Rosso
51
6
Renault
43
7
Racing Point
40
8
Alfa Romeo Racing
32
9
Haas F1
26
10
Williams
1
Formula 1 Calendar - 2019

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Spain
15 - Mar 17
Australia
Albert Park
29 - Mar 31
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain
12 - Apr 14
China
Shanghai International Circuit
26 - Apr 28
Azerbaijan
Baku City Circuit
10 - May 12
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
-
Spain
23 - May 26
Monaco
Monte Carlo
7 - Jun 9
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
21 - Jun 23
France
Paul Ricard
28 - Jun 30
Austria
Red Bull Ring
12 - Jul 14
United Kingdom
Silverstone
26 - Jul 28
Germany
Hockenheimring
2 - Aug 4
Hungary
Hungaroring
30 - Sep 1
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
6 - Sep 8
Italy
Monza
20 - Sep 22
Singapore
Marina Bay Street Circuit
27 - Sep 29
Russian
Sochi Autodrom
11 - Oct 13
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
25 - Oct 27
Mexico
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
1 - Nov 3
United States of America
Circuit of the Americas
15 - Nov 17
Brazil
Interlagos
29 - Dec 1
United Arab Emirates
Yas Marina Circuit
