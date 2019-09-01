Belgian GP: Leclerc takes maiden win ahead of Hamilton

Charles Leclerc has won his first Formula 1 Grand Prix, crossing the line ahead of Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The second Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel failed to finish on the podium, despite the fact he led after the pit stop phase.

However, Vettel lacked pace and was instructed by his team to let Leclerc back through for the lead, as he lost the top spot following a five-lap undercut for Vettel.

Max Verstappen failed to finish the race after he made contact with Kimi Raikkonen on the opening lap of the Grand Prix, damaging his steering at Turn 1.

As he made his way through Eau Rouge, his car was too damaged, and he ended up in the wall and out of the race. Vettel found himself behind Hamilton before getting past again at Turn 4.

A safety car was then deployed to allow the marshalls to clear away Verstappen's car, while Carlos Sainz also had issues with his clutch, putting him into retirement.

Valtteri Bottas picked up the final spot on the podium, taking his tenth top-three finish of the season. Vettel in fourth was the only driver inside the top four to make a second stop, as he fitted the soft compound before Bottas had an opportunity to overtake.

Alexander Albon was fifth on his Red Bull debut, overtaking Sergio Perez on the final lap to take the spot.

However, both were promoted up one position before that, as Lando Norris, who was running clear in fifth place, pulled to the side of the circuit with a power unit problem.

Antonio Giovinazzi was on course to score points before he collided with the barriers at Pouhon on the last lap, bringing out yellow flags in the second sector.

At this point, Hamilton was closing in fast on Leclerc, who was struggling with is tyres, however the Monegasque driver held on to take home 25 points.

Perez was classified sixth ahead of Daniil Kvyat and Nico Hulkenberg, who scored his first points since the German Grand Prix in July.

On his return to Toro Rosso, Pierre Gasly secured two points for the Red Bull junior team, while Lance Stroll found himself in tenth place after Norris' DNF.

Daniel Ricciardo was running inside the points after pitting on the opening lap, as he too got caught up in the contact at Turn 1.

However, his pace fell away towards the end and he finished in 14th, behind the Haas duo of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.