Qualifying: Bottas takes pole, beats Hamilton by 0.006s

<strong>Qualifying:</strong> Bottas takes pole, beats Hamilton by 0.006s

  • Published on 13 Jul 2019 16:00
  • comments 6
  • By: Fergal Walsh

Valtteri Bottas has taken pole position for the British Grand Prix, beating teammate Lewis Hamilton to the top spot. 

The Finn beat Hamilton by just 0.006s to take his fourth pole position of the season. Ferrari looked to pose a challenge in the latter stages of Q3, however Charles Leclerc could only manage the third fastest time. 

The other Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel couldn't show pace throughout the session, and ended up in sixth place, almost seven-tenths down on Leclerc.

He will share the third row with Pierre Gasly, who was fifth fastest behind teammate Max Verstappen. Gasly has been using Verstappen's set up this weekend in the hope of fixing his lack of pace.

Both Ferraris will start Sunday's race on the soft compound, as they set their quickest lap in Q2 on the red-walled tyre. 

Renault beats McLaren in midfield battle

Behind the front-runners, Renault unlocked the pace that it was lacking in Austria as Daniel Ricciardo got the better of Lando Norris for the 'best of the race spot'.

Carlos Sainz, in the second McLaren, failed to progress into the final stage of qualifying, with the final two spots inside the top ten being filled by Alexander Albon and Nico Hulkenberg.

While Albon dazzled at Silverstone, teammate Daniil Kvyat had a day to forget as he found himself out of qualifying after just the first stage, joining the two Williams', Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen in the drop zone.

Romain Grosjean managed to squeeze into Q2 despite running an old spec car as Haas continues to push to find out why its race pace has been so poor in 2019.

Both Alfa Romeos failed to make it into the final 12 minutes of qualifying by small margins, however Antonio Giovinazzi got the better of teammate Kimi Raikkonen to head the sixth row on the grid.

F1Grand Prix United Kingdom - Qualifying

GB Silverstone - 13 July 2019

Photos Great Britain 2019

Replies (6)

  • abhidbgt

    Posts: 229

    Go Bottas!

    • + 1
    • Jul 13 2019 - 16:22
  • emprisedll

    Posts: 22

    Hmm Ferrari still couldn't find a solution for sector 3. Race pace gap is just massive and the tires seem to fall apart. Bad bad news for Ferrari fans or just people who want to watch a competitive race tomorrow.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 18:14
    • f1fan0101

      Posts: 1,750

      i think pirelli say that two stop starting on softs is the fastest strategy

      • + 0
      • Jul 13 2019 - 19:08
  • Biggs7

    Posts: 38

    I guess Hamilton will be motivated to overtake Bottas and take the win here. Home advantage is a factor.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 19:25
  • mcbhargav

    Posts: 1,066

    Whats Albon doing in Q3. Is he on a different tyre strategy from that of Kvyat?

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 19:57
  • boudy

    Posts: 1,162

    Bottas looked good. Very close with Verstappen , Leclerc. Wouldn't be able to call it between them.

    • + 0
    • Jul 13 2019 - 22:28

