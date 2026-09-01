Carlos Sainz has expressed genuine confusion at Max Verstappen's repeated consideration of early retirement from Formula 1, pointing to the success of older drivers as evidence that careers can extend well into the mid-40s. The Williams driver, who recently signed a contract extension, represents the polar opposite mindset to Verstappen, who admitted during his Red Bull contract negotiations that he was "closer to stopping than moving to another team". For Verstappen, a driver who has long stated he will not follow the Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton route of racing into his forties, the end may come sooner than most expect. For Sainz, the question is not when to leave, but how long he can stay.

The contrast in career philosophy could hardly be starker. Verstappen made his debut at 17 in 2015, won his first race a year later, and has already accumulated a mileage that would exhaust most drivers by their mid-thirties. His current Red Bull deal runs to the end of 2030, by which point he will be just 33. Sainz, meanwhile, sees that age as the middle chapter, not the final one.

Sainz looks to Alonso and his father as proof

"When I see what Fernando and Lewis can still do, and I look at Nico Hülkenberg, who is a few years older than me, I see above all that you can perform at a high level for a very long time," Sainz told Autosport. "I'm lucky to be in a sport where you can remain competitive for years."

The Spaniard draws heavily on personal reference points. His father, Carlos Sainz Sr., is not a Formula 1 driver but remains competitive at 63. Two years ago, he won the Dakar Rally. "That shows me that age doesn't automatically have to be a problem," Sainz said. The example is not incidental. It shapes how Sainz views his own trajectory in a paddock where the assumption of decline after 35 is being steadily dismantled by the generation currently in their forties.

Physical care and mental balance as career extenders

Sainz identifies two pillars that determine longevity: physical fitness and sustained motivation. "If you take good care of your body and stay motivated, you can extend your career significantly," he explained. "You also have to stay mentally balanced, because the travel and all the marketing and media commitments demand a lot from you. If you set those things aside, I think you can even continue until you're 45."

That final point carries weight in the current calendar climate, where 24 races and expanding commercial obligations place unprecedented strain on drivers. Verstappen has frequently cited the relentless schedule as a factor in his ambivalence about long-term commitment to the sport. Sainz acknowledges the same pressures but frames them differently, as obstacles to manage rather than reasons to exit.

What Verstappen's early exit would mean

Verstappen's potential departure in his early thirties would remove the grid's most dominant driver at what should be the peak of his powers. His early start means he will have spent half his life in Formula 1 by the time his current contract expires. Sainz's surprise at that mindset reflects a broader generational divide. Drivers who started later, or took longer to reach the front of the grid, tend to cling harder to their seats once they arrive. Verstappen has been winning since he was a teenager. Sainz earned his first victory at 27.

Williams represents Sainz's chance to build something over multiple seasons, rather than chase immediate results. His commitment to staying as long as physically and mentally viable suggests he views F1 not as a sprint to championships, but as a career worth sustaining. Whether Verstappen, who has already achieved more than most drivers manage in twice the time, sees it the same way remains the sport's biggest question mark beyond 2030.