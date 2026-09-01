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How Liam Lawson's Zandvoort drive may have rescued his F1 future

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How Liam Lawson's Zandvoort drive may have rescued his F1 future

Liam Lawson may have salvaged his Formula 1 career with a composed performance at the Dutch Grand Prix, according to F1 commentator Will Buxton. The New Zealander was recalled to Red Bull Racing at the eleventh hour after Isack Hadjar withdrew with a wrist injury, and delivered a seventh-place finish that silenced doubts about his readiness. For a driver who had been demoted from Red Bull after just two races earlier in 2025, the stakes at Zandvoort were existential.

Lawson was promoted from Racing Bulls to partner Max Verstappen, while Yuki Tsunoda moved across to fill the vacancy at the junior team. The reshuffle offered Lawson an unexpected second chance, but also exposed him to scrutiny he could scarcely afford. Red Bull had already shown willingness to pull the trigger once. Another underwhelming weekend could have ended his time in the sport altogether.

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Buxton, speaking on the Up To Speed podcast, outlined the pressure facing Lawson. "He stepped back into a team where he had previously tried everything, but was sidelined after two races. If he had qualified at the back and been nowhere all weekend, that could easily have been the end of his career," Buxton said. A poor showing would have confirmed Red Bull's initial judgment and likely closed the door on future opportunities elsewhere.

Performance under scrutiny

Lawson qualified eighth, one position behind Verstappen, and maintained his composure through a race that saw the reigning champion retire on the opening lap. He brought the car home in seventh, a result that demonstrated both racecraft and the mental fortitude required to perform when margins are thin. Buxton was impressed by the maturity on display. "That he then delivered such a strong performance genuinely made me happy for him. He had an excellent weekend and showed what he is capable of," the commentator added.

The result was more than a points finish. Lawson had been fast-tracked into Red Bull earlier in the year, only to be deemed not ready and sent back down. The Zandvoort call-up was unplanned, but it gave him a platform to prove the initial decision had been premature. Buxton noted the significance of Lawson's post-race radio message, which carried an unmistakable edge of vindication. "His radio message after the race was beautiful and very genuine. You could feel the emotion behind it," Buxton said.

A statement to Red Bull

Lawson's performance carried a subtext. By outperforming expectations in a car he had been removed from weeks earlier, he sent a pointed message to Red Bull management and the wider paddock. "It felt like Lawson was finally able to draw a line under that difficult period. He showed Red Bull and the outside world: 'Look what you might have had.' That made the weekend extra special for him. He has put a difficult experience behind him and can move forward with much more confidence," Buxton said.

Whether Zandvoort translates into a permanent seat remains uncertain. Red Bull's driver programme has a history of rapid promotions and equally swift demotions, and Lawson's immediate future will depend on factors beyond his control, including Hadjar's recovery and the team's broader performance trajectory. What is clear is that Lawson has earned himself breathing room. A driver who entered the weekend on the margins has reminded Red Bull that writing him off may have been hasty. That alone could prove decisive in a paddock where second chances are scarce.

F1 News Liam Lawson Racing Bulls Red Bull Racing

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World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
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3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
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21
8
Audi
16
9
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10
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
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Spain
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Bahrain
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Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
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Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
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Driver profile

NZ Liam Lawson 30
  • Team Racing Bulls
  • Points 91
  • Podiums 0
  • Grand Prix 47
  • Country NZ
  • Date of b. Feb 11 2002 (24)
  • Place of b. Hastings, New Zealand, NZ
  • Weight 69 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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