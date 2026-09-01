Andrea Kimi Antonelli has attributed his transformation from struggling rookie to championship leader to improved mental resilience, following a season in which he has racked up six Grand Prix victories and built a 59-point lead over Mercedes teammate George Russell with ten race weekends remaining. The 20-year-old Italian, who endured a difficult debut campaign in 2025, now sits atop the drivers' standings and appears to have found the composure required to handle the pressure of title contention.

Antonelli's win tally this season matches the record for the most victories by a teenage driver in F1 history, equalling Max Verstappen's haul from his own teenage years. The Italian claimed his maiden pole position and victory in China before reeling off an imposing run of five consecutive wins, including a commanding performance in Monaco. His ten podium finishes from the races contested so far mark a stark contrast to the inconsistency that plagued his rookie year.

From struggling rookie to title favourite

"Experience plays a huge role," Antonelli said. "Of course, I still have a lot of experience to gain, but the difficult moments from last year were important for my development. They made me emotionally and mentally stronger." The admission speaks to a rookie season in which Antonelli visibly struggled under the weight of expectation, having been fast-tracked into the Mercedes seat as the team's anointed successor to Lewis Hamilton.

What has changed is not just racecraft but perspective. During the summer break, Antonelli retreated to Sardinia with family and friends, though he did not switch off entirely. "We watched a race over dinner now and then and talked about Formula 1. But in a nice way, mainly to realise what we've already achieved. You have to enjoy that, of course, but you can't dwell on it. The job isn't done yet."

Balancing intensity with detachment

Antonelli's approach to race weekends has shifted from relentless self-scrutiny to deliberate compartmentalisation. "I want to enjoy a race weekend as much as possible. The intensity remains high, but when I step out of the car, I try not to immediately have my head on the next day," he explained. "On Thursdays, for example, I like to make time for the mechanics. We'll talk nonsense for half an hour and have fun. That helps me keep my head calm. As soon as I get in the car, I'm a completely different person."

The mental reset has been informed by advice from elite athletes outside motorsport, including tennis legend Roger Federer. "The most important thing is that you stay yourself and also try to enjoy it," Antonelli said. "When you drive relaxed, you feel the car better and the speed comes much more easily. When you're tense and just chasing performance, it actually becomes harder. Even in bad moments, I always try to find something positive to learn from."

Monza return with a different mindset

Antonelli heads to his home race at Monza with four podiums and six wins already banked, a far cry from last year's disappointing Italian Grand Prix. "I'm really looking forward to it. It will be a great atmosphere and it will be very different from last year," he said. "I'm going there with a different attitude and a different mindset. I think I can enjoy the weekend much more and I'm really looking forward to racing in Monza again."

The Italian's growing popularity has brought increased fan attention, which he says he tries to handle with the same relaxed outlook. "I try to enjoy this as much as possible. Unfortunately you can't keep everyone happy, but I find the fans very special. They are a hugely important part of our sport and only make everything more beautiful. The support I receive is fantastic." Whether that equilibrium holds under the sustained pressure of a title fight will define the second half of Antonelli's breakthrough season.