user icon
icon

Why Red Bull would never have left F1 even without Verstappen

<< Return to the news list
Why Red Bull would never have left F1 even without Verstappen

Red Bull would have remained in Formula 1 even if Max Verstappen had left the team, according to former Red Bull driver Christian Klien. The Austrian, who now works as an analyst, has dismissed speculation that the energy drinks giant would have withdrawn from the sport had its four-time world champion departed for a rival team. Verstappen recently extended his contract through 2030, ending months of speculation linking him with Mercedes and McLaren, but Klien insists the team's commitment runs far deeper than any single driver.

The Austrian brand faced persistent rumours throughout early 2025 that it would scale back or exit Formula 1 altogether if Verstappen walked away. Klien, who raced for Red Bull between 2005 and 2006, told Formule 1 Magazine those suggestions were baseless. "Believe me: Red Bull will absolutely not just leave the sport," he said. The statement addresses a narrative that took hold as Verstappen's future remained uncertain, with paddock observers questioning whether Red Bull's investment in F1 was sustainable without its marquee asset.

More about Red Bull Racing How Liam Lawson's Zandvoort drive may have rescued his F1 future

How Liam Lawson's Zandvoort drive may have rescued his F1 future

Sep 1
 Sainz baffled by Verstappen's thoughts on early F1 retirement

Sainz baffled by Verstappen's thoughts on early F1 retirement

Sep 1

Infrastructure investment speaks louder than driver dependency

Klien pointed to the scale of Red Bull's recent capital commitments as evidence the organisation views Formula 1 as a long-term platform, not a vehicle tied to one individual. Chief among these is Red Bull Powertrains, the Milton Keynes-based engine division launched to produce its own power units in partnership with Ford. "Just look at the engines Red Bull has developed themselves. That is truly an enormous investment," Klien said. The powertrain project represents hundreds of millions in infrastructure, staffing, and research, costs that would make little sense for a short-term play.

Beyond the engine programme, Klien highlighted Red Bull's ownership of the Red Bull Ring in Austria and its own television production arm. "Around Formula 1, much more has been built up than people may realise," he noted. The Red Bull Ring hosts the Austrian Grand Prix and serves as a year-round motorsport and brand activation hub, while the media operation supports content distribution across Red Bull's global platforms. "Ultimately, Formula 1 is still the best marketing tool for a brand like this," Klien added, underscoring the sport's continued relevance to Red Bull's broader commercial strategy.

Powertrains project delivers despite on-track struggles

Red Bull's first full season with its own power units has yielded mixed results. The FIA has twice recognised Red Bull Powertrains as producing the most efficient internal combustion engine under the ADUO regulations, a technical validation of the project's early execution. Ford's involvement, primarily in hybrid and energy recovery systems, has added credibility and engineering depth to the partnership.

On track, however, Red Bull has struggled. The team sits fourth in the constructors' championship, trailing Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren by a significant margin. Verstappen's contract extension through 2030, announced shortly after the summer break, was framed as a reset moment, with the Dutchman and the team committing to fight their way back to the front. Whether the engine advantage translates into competitive performance remains the central question for Red Bull's 2026 campaign and beyond, but Klien's assessment suggests the organisation's Formula 1 presence is not contingent on immediate success or any single driver's loyalty.

F1 News Max Verstappen Christian Klien Red Bull Racing

Replies (0)

Login to reply

NL Dutch Grand Prix

Local time 

NLDutch Grand Prix

Local time 

More news

Test calendar

Circuit de Catalunya - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

Bahrain International Circuit - Winter testing

See full test schedule

World Championship standings 2026

Pos
Team
Points
1
Mercedes
425
2
Ferrari
338
3
McLaren
263
4
Red Bull Racing
186
5
Alpine F1
66
6
Racing Bulls
63
7
Haas F1
21
8
Audi
16
9
Williams
11
10
Aston Martin
3
Show full world champion standings

Related news

Give your opinion!

Will Bottas challenge Hamilton for the world championship in 2020?

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix
Circuit
-
Spain
-
Bahrain
-
Bahrain
6 - Mar 8
Australia
Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China
Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan
Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain
Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia
Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America
Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada
Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco
Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain
Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria
Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom
Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium
Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary
Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands
Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Formula 1 Calendar - 2026

Date
Grand Prix & Circuit
-
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
-
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
6 - Mar 8
Australia Albert Park
13 - Mar 15
China Shanghai International Circuit
27 - Mar 29
Japan Circuit Suzuka
10 - Apr 12
Bahrain Bahrain International Circuit
17 - Apr 19
Saudi Arabia Jeddah Street Circuit
1 - May 3
United States of America Miami International Autodrome
22 - May 24
Canada Gilles Villeneuve
5 - Jun 7
Monaco Monte Carlo
12 - Jun 14
Spain Circuit de Catalunya
26 - Jun 28
Austria Red Bull Ring
3 - Jul 5
United Kingdom Silverstone
17 - Jul 19
Belgium Spa-Francorchamps
24 - Jul 26
Hungary Hungaroring
21 - Aug 23
Netherlands Circuit Zandvoort
See full schedule

Driver profile

NL Max Verstappen 33
Max Verstappen
  • Team Red Bull Racing
  • Points 3,557
  • Podiums 131
  • Grand Prix 245
  • Country NL
  • Date of b. Sep 30 1997 (28)
  • Place of b. Hasselt (Belgie), NL
  • Weight 70 kg
  • Length 1.8 m
Show full profile

Team profile

Red Bull Racing
Red Bull Racing
Show full profile
show sidebar