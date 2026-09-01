Red Bull would have remained in Formula 1 even if Max Verstappen had left the team, according to former Red Bull driver Christian Klien. The Austrian, who now works as an analyst, has dismissed speculation that the energy drinks giant would have withdrawn from the sport had its four-time world champion departed for a rival team. Verstappen recently extended his contract through 2030, ending months of speculation linking him with Mercedes and McLaren, but Klien insists the team's commitment runs far deeper than any single driver.

The Austrian brand faced persistent rumours throughout early 2025 that it would scale back or exit Formula 1 altogether if Verstappen walked away. Klien, who raced for Red Bull between 2005 and 2006, told Formule 1 Magazine those suggestions were baseless. "Believe me: Red Bull will absolutely not just leave the sport," he said. The statement addresses a narrative that took hold as Verstappen's future remained uncertain, with paddock observers questioning whether Red Bull's investment in F1 was sustainable without its marquee asset.

Infrastructure investment speaks louder than driver dependency

Klien pointed to the scale of Red Bull's recent capital commitments as evidence the organisation views Formula 1 as a long-term platform, not a vehicle tied to one individual. Chief among these is Red Bull Powertrains, the Milton Keynes-based engine division launched to produce its own power units in partnership with Ford. "Just look at the engines Red Bull has developed themselves. That is truly an enormous investment," Klien said. The powertrain project represents hundreds of millions in infrastructure, staffing, and research, costs that would make little sense for a short-term play.

Beyond the engine programme, Klien highlighted Red Bull's ownership of the Red Bull Ring in Austria and its own television production arm. "Around Formula 1, much more has been built up than people may realise," he noted. The Red Bull Ring hosts the Austrian Grand Prix and serves as a year-round motorsport and brand activation hub, while the media operation supports content distribution across Red Bull's global platforms. "Ultimately, Formula 1 is still the best marketing tool for a brand like this," Klien added, underscoring the sport's continued relevance to Red Bull's broader commercial strategy.

Powertrains project delivers despite on-track struggles

Red Bull's first full season with its own power units has yielded mixed results. The FIA has twice recognised Red Bull Powertrains as producing the most efficient internal combustion engine under the ADUO regulations, a technical validation of the project's early execution. Ford's involvement, primarily in hybrid and energy recovery systems, has added credibility and engineering depth to the partnership.

On track, however, Red Bull has struggled. The team sits fourth in the constructors' championship, trailing Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren by a significant margin. Verstappen's contract extension through 2030, announced shortly after the summer break, was framed as a reset moment, with the Dutchman and the team committing to fight their way back to the front. Whether the engine advantage translates into competitive performance remains the central question for Red Bull's 2026 campaign and beyond, but Klien's assessment suggests the organisation's Formula 1 presence is not contingent on immediate success or any single driver's loyalty.