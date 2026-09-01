Lando Norris has signalled his intention to become McLaren's undisputed leader, citing growing influence over team decisions following his recent contract extension through 2030. The 2024 world champion told Sky Sports his role now extends beyond driving the car, a development that could reshape the internal hierarchy and place teammate Oscar Piastri in an increasingly uncertain position.

Norris and Piastri have both featured prominently in McLaren's long-term planning, but the dynamic appears to be shifting. While Norris has committed through the end of the decade, Piastri's deal reportedly runs until 2028. The Australian has made clear his own world championship ambitions, and the emergence of a defined number one driver could force him to reconsider whether McLaren remains the right place to achieve them.

"Over time you learn that your role isn't just about driving," Norris said. "You also have to be a leader and a voice for all the people working here. I want to help them get better, while obviously continuing to push myself as well."

Norris embraces influence over team direction

The Briton acknowledged his expanding footprint on McLaren's strategic choices. "I've learned how much influence I can have on the decisions we make as a team," he explained. "I don't want to abuse that, but I know I'm in a position where I can clearly communicate what I need from the car, the team, and the people around me. As a top athlete, you also have to learn to use that influence."

That language mirrors the kind of structural power Max Verstappen has exercised at Red Bull Racing for years. Verstappen's teammates have consistently struggled to match his status or challenge his primacy within the team, and if Norris secures a comparable position at McLaren, the implications for Piastri become significant.

Piastri's dilemma

Accepting a permanent supporting role is unlikely to satisfy Piastri, who has shown both the pace and the ambition to contend for titles himself. His 2024 campaign included a maiden grand prix victory and several performances that underscored his credentials as a future championship contender. But in a team environment increasingly shaped by Norris' voice and seniority, Piastri may soon face a stark choice: stay and fight for equal standing, or seek out a seat elsewhere where he can be guaranteed number one status.

McLaren's rise back to championship contention makes the decision more complex. The team is capable of delivering title-winning machinery, but only if both drivers are allowed to compete on equal terms. If Norris consolidates his leadership role, Piastri will need to weigh the strength of the car against the hierarchy that comes with it. The next 12 months will clarify whether McLaren intends to manage two championship contenders, or whether Norris' extended contract signals a shift to a more defined pecking order.