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Why Ferrari refuses some of Hamilton's requests

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Why Ferrari refuses some of Hamilton's requests

Ferrari team principal Frédéric Vasseur has confirmed that the Scuderia cannot fulfil every request made by Lewis Hamilton, despite the seven-time world champion's ongoing demands for changes within the team. Vasseur told Autosport that while driver feedback is always welcome, budget cap constraints and team-wide considerations mean some suggestions simply cannot be implemented. The admission comes as Hamilton enjoys a resurgent second season at Maranello, sitting joint-second in the championship after his Barcelona victory.

Hamilton's transition to Ferrari has been closely scrutinised since his shock move from Mercedes. His first season was difficult, but the 2025 campaign has seen the Briton rediscover form. That improved performance has not stopped Hamilton from pushing for operational and technical adjustments, something that became evident last year when reports surfaced of his frustration with certain aspects of the team's structure.

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Vasseur, who has known Hamilton for years, appears unfazed by the driver's reputation for being demanding. "Yes, but we haven't done everything he's asked for," Vasseur said. "But suggestions are always welcome. That applies to Lewis, and that applies to Charles. That applies to every driver. After every session they come back with a list of things they'd like to improve."

Budget cap realities

The Frenchman explained that Ferrari operates under financial and strategic constraints that prevent blanket adoption of driver requests. "Some points on that list are not possible, because you can't do that for the team," Vasseur said. "They also understand very quickly that from a team perspective it doesn't make sense, looking at the budget cap or whatever."

Ferrari's need to balance driver preferences with cost cap regulations has become a recurring theme in the current era. With spending capped at $135 million per season, teams must prioritise development areas carefully. What might benefit one driver's feel or preference could drain resources from aerodynamic upgrades or reliability work that benefits the entire operation.

Incomplete picture, valuable insight

Vasseur acknowledged that drivers do not always have visibility of the broader team situation, but stressed that their input remains valuable. "Sometimes they don't have the full picture of the situation, but it's good for me at least to understand where they feel there are weaknesses," he said.

The team principal added that driver feedback can shift internal focus in constructive ways. "Sometimes you understand something thanks to their input, because you were concentrating on the team's vision, and you realise that for the drivers it feels different after all."

Hamilton's willingness to push for change has been a hallmark of his career, from his early clashes with McLaren over strategy to his role in shaping Mercedes' dominance. At Ferrari, that same drive is now filtered through a different team culture and tighter financial limits. Vasseur's comments suggest the Scuderia is willing to listen, but not at the expense of its collective objectives. With Hamilton and Charles Leclerc both chasing the championship, how Ferrari manages those competing voices could define its season.

F1 News Lewis Hamilton Frédéric Vasseur Ferrari

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GB Lewis Hamilton 44
  • Team Ferrari
  • Points 3,716
  • Podiums 137
  • Grand Prix 244
  • Country GB
  • Date of b. Jan 7 1985 (41)
  • Place of b. Tewin, GB
  • Weight 68 kg
  • Length 1.74 m
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