Red Bull has quietly shifted its focus away from the 2026 season and will not pursue major upgrades for the remainder of the year, according to Robert Doornbos. The former F1 driver says the decision is evident in recent comments from technical director Pierre Waché's replacement, Laurent Mekies, and reflects a strategic pivot toward 2027. Red Bull currently sits fourth in the constructors' championship, with Max Verstappen sixth in the drivers' standings despite four podiums in the opening 12 races.

Doornbos made the claim on the Pit Talk Podcast, where he outlined his belief that Red Bull will maintain its current development trajectory through to the end of the regulatory cycle. "If you listen carefully, you hear it in Mekies' interviews," Doornbos said. "They're going to keep this package for 2026 and really focus on 2027."

The shift represents a stark reversal for a team that dominated Formula 1 from 2022 through mid-2024. Verstappen has yet to win a race this season, while Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren have collectively pulled clear of the Austrian outfit. Red Bull's fall to fourth in the standings marks its lowest position since the start of the current ground-effect era.

Development freeze reflects 2025 lessons

Doornbos believes Red Bull's decision stems directly from the consequences of its aggressive development push in 2025. "They pushed so hard last year because they were chasing the championship," he explained. "They were close, they fell short by two points." That late-season effort, he argues, compromised preparation for 2026, particularly around integration of the new power unit regulations introduced this year.

"They're not going to let it hang completely, but they're certainly not going to push development to the end like last year," Doornbos added. "It was detrimental to the development of the car for 2026, also considering the new engine. I think they're focusing on 2027."

Red Bull's current predicament places Verstappen in an unfamiliar position: reliant on rival teams to take points off each other rather than fighting for victories himself. The Dutchman has managed four podiums but remains winless, while teammate Isack Hadjar sits eighth in the championship.

McLaren's internal battle key to title fight

Despite Red Bull's apparent withdrawal from frontrunning contention, Doornbos believes the team can still influence the championship outcome. He identifies McLaren's driver dynamic as the critical variable. "In an ideal world, both McLarens should finish at the front," Doornbos said. "Otherwise Kimi will just keep finishing second and third. The gap in the championship standings will still be there."

Kimi Antonelli currently leads the drivers' championship for Mercedes, and Doornbos suggests that only a concerted effort from McLaren's two cars, supported by Ferrari's pair and occasional Red Bull interference, can prevent the young Italian from controlling the title race. "You need two McLarens and two Ferraris to make it exciting, with hopefully a Red Bull in between now and then," he said.

Weekend battles now a three-team affair

Doornbos expects the remainder of the season to unfold as a battle between Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren, with Red Bull occasionally disrupting the order but no longer a consistent threat. "It's going to be between these three teams every weekend: Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren," he said. "In my opinion, Red Bull will keep this package for 2026 and really focus on 2027."

The assessment aligns with Red Bull's public messaging in recent weeks, which has emphasised long-term competitiveness over short-term gains. Technical chief Mekies, who joined from Ferrari ahead of the 2026 season, has spoken carefully about resource allocation and the balance between current performance and future regulations.

For Verstappen, the implications are clear. After three dominant seasons and a near-miss in 2025, the four-time world champion now faces a campaign defined by damage limitation rather than race wins. Red Bull's strategic retreat leaves him hoping that the fight ahead fractures in his favour, rather than dictating the outcome himself.